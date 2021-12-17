A local advocacy group aimed at amplifying migrant voices and promoting health and education equity will donate toys to more than 200 local families on Saturday to cap off International Migrant Week.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, in collaboration with the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN), declared the week of Dec. 13-18 as International Migrant Week, a time to celebrate the importance of immigrant stories and contributions to the region.
The declaration was the 10th since the United Nations declared International Migrants Day as Dec. 18.
“We took that as part of our advocacy effort to amplify the voices of the immigrant community in Pitt County and here in Greenville,” said Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, executive director for AMEXCAN. “Instead of having one day, we made it to be a week of activities.”
The declaration in part reads, “Whereas we understand that although this international recognition lasts each year for one week, we work endlessly to create a more socially-inclusive and diverse society with equality for all populations.”
The week of celebration has included a food drive, farmworker town hall and the Promotores Comunitarios Meeting on Thursday, during which photojournalist Keith Dannemiller reported on struggles migrants face in Wilson.
The Saturday event is a Toys for Tots Posada at Holly Hill Church in Belvoir from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, which will provide toys to registered parties. It was a result of networking between AMEXCAN and the Churches Outreach Network.
The celebration of International Migrant Week follows AMEXCAN’s 10th annual Community Leadership Awards on Dec. 3, which celebrated the contributions and efforts of community members.
Dr. Karyn Hargett, a Jacksonville pediatrician, was honored with the Exemplary Community Partner Leadership award. Others who received awards were:
- Exemplary Leadership in Community Health: Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, Public Health from DHS.
- Exemplary Mexico-Community Partner: Heidi Deni Borjas Salas, docente enlace de la Universidad Tecnológica de Gutiérrez Zamora.
- Exemplary Community Education Leadership: ECU Professor Juan Daneri.
- Volunteer of the year: Manuel Ezequiel Ramirez Sotelo.
- Exemplary Community Partner: Courtney Patterson, Blueprint NC.
- Rising Community Leadership: Marlene Castillo and Alex Urban.
- Exemplary Community Leadership: Susana Guijarro.
- Exemplary Student Partner: Natalia Figueroa-Bernal.
Moving into next year, Rocha-Peralta said that AMEXCAN will focus on partnerships in Pitt County that benefit health and educational equity.
“We look forward to 2022 with the plans and actions we are going to develop,” Rocha-Peralta said. “In 2022 we are going to be focused a lot in Pitt County and look at the changes in demographics in the county to see the challenges and opportunities we face.”
“Communities change and we have to come up with new strategies to address how we handle health and education,” he said.