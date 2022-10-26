Since 1959, the Chicago-based improvisational theater troupe The Second City has been known for producing big-name comedy acts. For nearly as long, the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series has earned a reputation for bringing world-class talent to the Greenville stage.
The two will intersect this weekend when the comedy touring company, The Second City e.t.c., performs in East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium to open the series’ 61st anniversary season.
In many ways, SRAPAS, which has in the past presented Lily Tomlin, Carol Channing, Dave Barry and John Lithgow, is well matched with the comedy enterprise known for launching the careers of performers such as Bill Murray, Steve Carrell, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert.
“(We want to) open the doors to some of the new artists and also some of the great names that people already know as well,” said Alex Davis, who was recently named as artistic and technical director for SRAPAS. “That’s a really exciting prospect.”
Six months ago, the prospects for the popular series did not look promising. After presenting hundreds of artists — including Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, Van Cliburn, Itzhak Perlman and Natalie Cole — to nearly a million arts patrons throughout its history, SRAPAS went two years between performances due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it returned in February 2022, there were additional obstacles, including the retirement of its longtime producing artistic director and a reduction in funding, which left some concerned that the series might not continue.
As rumors of its potential demise began to circulate in the spring, supporters, including members of Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, appealed to the university to make every effort to preserve it.
“In the past, the performing arts series was not just for Greenville and surrounding areas; it was for eastern North Carolina,” Rudy Alexander, former ECU assistant dean of student affairs, said of the series that was given his name when he retired more than 25 years ago. “In my view, and I think in the view of many others, it enhanced the arts at ECU.”
Longtime subscriber Elizabeth Edwards, a former president of the Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, has a similar view. She has attended performances with her husband for 35 years.
“If it wasn’t for the S. Rudolph Alexander series being here, we would have to drive all the way to DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) or some place like that,” she said, adding that SRAPAS helped to launch a performing arts series for young audiences, known as Family Fare, more than 30 years ago.
“I believe in this series and what it provides for the community and all of eastern North Carolina,” Edwards said.
Davis, who also serves as coordinator of audio services for the ECU School of Music, said he is encouraged by the interest that people have shown in the series.
“It was exciting to me because it’s back by popular demand rather than something we’re just doing for the sake of doing it,” he said. “This is important to the community. The fact that people were vocal about that was inspiring to me, personally. ... It’s an inspired series from a long time back.”
With the help of Michael Crane, former producing artistic director, Davis put together a season that includes four shows: a comedy troupe, an acrobatic act and two musical groups, along with one added attraction. It is a smaller offering than before the pandemic, when seasons often included eight or more shows.
“So many of the industries post-COVID changed, and the performing arts were no exception,” Davis said. “Part of what we’re doing moving forward is to see what is going to work. What are the funding sources to be able to bring these great acts?”
For this season, one source of funding for SRAPAS was eliminated: $45,000 that had been contributed from Student Affairs.
Alexander would like to see the series grow back to eight or even 10 shows per season, including three well-known acts. But he said additional funds would be needed to subsidize ticket sales “for the series to have a longtime future.”
“I don’t know any performing arts series in the country, at least the years that I worked, that wasn’t subsidized,” he said. Alexander added that during the last few years of his tenure, the series was able to be fully funded by ticket sales alone, though that was not a common occurrence.
The Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series organization has worked to create an endowment of more than $1 million, although only about 15% of that is available to be spent.
“The earnings have not been used up until right now,” Alexander said. “The earnings plus ticket revenue will make this year’s series a reality.”
With season tickets priced at $100 last season, the series saw an increase in subscribers over the 2019-20 season. Attendance was 2,457 for 2019-20, which included four shows (before cancellations began), compared with 3,298 for the first four shows, plus one added attraction in 2021-22.
Davis said early ticket sales this year indicate attendance will exceed that of the 2018-2019 season. He said SRAPAS was starting to see larger audiences at the end of last season.
Series supporter Emerson Crawford said attendance numbers are still not at the level they were 15 or 20 years ago, but he is encouraged to see the return of the performing arts series.
Crawford has fond memories of seeing celebrities including Dave Brubeck and Tony Bennett on the ECU stage but also has been pleasantly surprised at many of the lesser-known acts.
“Not even having the big names, it’s enjoyable just to see people perform live,” he said. “I think that we’re obligated to give it a try to get it back up to some semblance of what it was.”