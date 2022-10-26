Since 1959, the Chicago-based improvisational theater troupe The Second City has been known for producing big-name comedy acts. For nearly as long, the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series has earned a reputation for bringing world-class talent to the Greenville stage.

The two will intersect this weekend when the comedy touring company, The Second City e.t.c., performs in East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium to open the series’ 61st anniversary season.


