GRIMESLAND — In his line of work, officer Antwon Holloway doesn’t have to worry about blowing his cover.

It’s a good thing, since he stands about 2 feet taller than many of those he is sworn to protect. If that didn’t give him away, the neon yellow shirt and the police radio strapped to his belt surely would.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.