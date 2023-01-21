GRIMESLAND — In his line of work, officer Antwon Holloway doesn’t have to worry about blowing his cover.
It’s a good thing, since he stands about 2 feet taller than many of those he is sworn to protect. If that didn’t give him away, the neon yellow shirt and the police radio strapped to his belt surely would.
But standing in the back of the music room at G.R. Whitfield School, he isn’t trying to blend in. He is working to create harmony.
Holloway, a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department, began his job as Whitfield’s school resource officer in August 2022. A month later, he became an unofficial member of the band, playing alto saxophone with a group of middle schoolers.
“It gives you, I guess you could say, an in with the students,” Holloway said. “They have something to talk to you about. They get to see me in another light instead of just this uniform.”
Passion and profession
Holloway, 31, can hardly remember a time when he hadn’t wanted to be in uniform. It went deeper than watching cops shows on TV when he was growing up in Greenville. He chose law enforcement as a topic for his senior project at J.H. Rose High School and then went on to study criminal justice at Pitt Community College.
Music was also deeply rooted in his life. While he wasn’t in the band in middle school or high school, he learned to read music in a class at E.B. Aycock. He could play the piano by ear and later picked up drums and bass guitar.
But Holloway’s passion and profession were separate pursuits until he struck up a conversation with Whitfield music teacher Tammie Haddock last fall. Haddock, who also serves as the school’s band director, asked Holloway if he would be interested in learning to play an instrument. When he replied that he had a saxophone at home, she invited him to take part in the sixth-grade band class.
“He pops in there, radio on one side, alto sax on the other,” Haddock said, laughing. “He came in in the very beginning in September and started learning just along with the kids, bypassed all the kids.”
Sixth-grader Sebastian Allen was not quite sure what to think when he saw his new 6-foot-tall bandmate.
“I thought he was honestly just doing it for fun, but he’s been practicing,” Sebastian said. “He’s very good.”
Holloway made his concert debut with the band last month, leading some parents to comment, “That’s a big kid back there.” He also accompanied the orchestra on keyboard.
Role model
As a musician, Holloway has become a role model for students like Sebastian, inspiring them to spend a little more time outside of school practicing their instruments.
“It’s been more than an alto sax in the band,” Haddock said. “They love him. They look forward to him coming into class. If he’s there and he hasn’t been there in awhile, I’ll pack up a minute or two early so they get a chance to have their ‘Mr. Holloway time.’ He’ll have a whole group around him … just watching and listening.”
These are the types of mentoring relationships that Holloway had envisioned when he completed undergraduate research on school resource officers as part of his studies at Fayetteville State University. He had fond memories of a time when Glenn Joyner, then principal of Belvoir Elementary, took him under his wing during Holloway’s fifth-grade year.
Holloway, who recalls being an average student, is still not quite sure why the principal took an interest in him. But for a boy who was being raised primarily by a single mother, the attention was welcomed. Holloway recalls being allowed to assist in the school office and even helping to build a playground set.
“We’d talk about this and that, and I’d help him around the school,” he said. “(It’s good) just to have a positive role model in your life.”
Holloway had hoped for a chance to pay that forward as a mentor for someone else, but his early career in criminal justice provided different opportunities than he had anticipated. For six years, he served at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Three years ago, he signed on as a volunteer for Striving for Success, a nonprofit mentoring program that serves at-risk youth. Paired with a 10-year-old boy, Holloway began a mentoring relationship that continued after he became a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department in May 2021.
Building relationships
The move to Whitfield a little more than a year later opened up more opportunities for mentoring. Holloway works to cultivate relationships with even the youngest children. Pre-kindergarten students offer high-fives or bring him their artwork to hang on the wall near his desk. Still, he seldom spends time in his office, preferring instead to walk the hallways, checking on students in STEM classes, the cafeteria or the gym.
“They see me all day; I’m everywhere,” he said, laughing. “The majority of the kids here, they will talk to you. To me, that’s my goal of being here. I know there are times I’m going to have to enforce the laws, but my goal is to make them comfortable around law enforcement if they ever need someone to call if they’re in a bad situation.”
Although Holloway cannot be in band class every day, he feels that joining the group has helped him get in tune with the students.
“They see what I’m doing as an actual person,” he said. “I’m not a robot. I’m human just like they are.”
Sebastian said band students see Holloway as “a regular guy.”
“Since he’s a police officer, he does have to get serious at times,” he said. “But he is very nice.”
Recently, Holloway has begun dropping by Whitfield orchestra director Jade Siebert’s class to learn string bass. He has helped Haddock put together a new drum set.
“He always helps when he’s needed and he’s always involved with the kids. I’ve never seen that, and I’ve been teaching 32 years, so I’ve been some places,” said Haddock, who previously taught at Farmville Central and in Granville County. “I’ve had some SROs before but (it’s different) for somebody to be willing to take on that challenge and understand what that could mean in the end. He’s not just doing it for him to learn to play saxophone — he can do that on YouTube — but because it helps the school environment.
“They don’t have to go and do these kinds of things,” she said. “They’re not required to by any means, but it does help build those relationships with our kids. … It’s a good thing.”