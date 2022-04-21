WINTERVILLE — A new, in-depth economic impact analysis found North Carolina’s 58 community colleges have a $19 billion annual impact on the state’s economy — supporting more than 320,000 jobs or one out of every 19 jobs across the state.
According to the analysis, Pitt Community College provides the state with an economic value of $228.1 million, with $57.8 million coming from operations spending, $10.8 from student spending and $159.5 million from alumni impact.
Thomas Gould, executive vice president of academic affairs and student services at PCC, said the college is a regional driver of workforce development in Pitt County and eastern North Carolina.
“Our community colleges are a critical factor in the economic evolution of individuals, families and whole communities,” Gould said. “Workforce development leads to local and regional economic development, which positively impacts all segments of society.
Pitt Community College purposefully collaborates with our secondary and post-secondary education partners to build labor pipelines to business and industry. These collaborations produce a talented and trained local workforce that spurs economic growth for our entire region,” he said.
PCC’s value to the community must be measured in both economic value and in the opportunity it gives to all citizens to better their lives and their futures,” Gould said.
Return on investment
Thomas Stith, president of the N.C. Community College System, echoed those thoughts.
“The Community College System serves over half a million students each year and fuels North Carolina’s job engine,” Stith said. “Our strong partnerships with business and industry in our communities and around the globe are creating a demand for our community colleges to provide the unique and skilled workforce needed, and we are leading economic recovery efforts in North Carolina.”
The economic impact study found for every dollar the state invests in community colleges it gains $7.50 in added incomes and social savings. The colleges generate nearly double the revenue from what they take in from the taxpayers. For every $1 the state invests, taxpayers get $1.90 back in added tax revenues and public sector savings.
“We’re pleased the reports so clearly quantify and demonstrate the major economic impact North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, faculty, students, and alumni have in each of their respective areas,“ said Mark Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and the current president of the N.C. Association of Community College Presidents.
“Our colleges offer a big return on investment for students and employers, policymakers and taxpayers. We are grateful for the continued confidence in what we do and for continued commitment to making smart investments in our state,” Poarch said.
Impact study
A regional economic impact study was produced for each of the state’s 58 community colleges as well as an overall statewide report with support from the state General Assembly.
Leaders from the N.C. Association of Community College Presidents, the N.C. Community College System Office, the Center for Applied Research, N.C. State’s Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research and the John M. Belk Endowment collaborated with national research leader Emsi Burning Glass to produce the work.
“It’s been a privilege to have worked and supported our education partners on this study from the beginning as I was confident the results would blow us away. And it did,” said State Sen. Deanna Ballard, chair of the Senate Education Committee. “I think it’s fair to say not many government-funded programs generate more revenue than they take in from taxpayers. It’s critical that our high school graduates and adults looking to gain new skills take advantage of the incredible opportunities that their local community college provides.”
Community college graduates have higher incomes that contribute to a larger tax base and a growing state. Students who graduate with an associate’s degree from a state community college will see an increase in earnings of up to $7,000 or more each year compared to a person with a high school diploma or equivalent. If the student builds upon their associate’s degree to then earn a bachelor’s degree, their annual income also doubles on average.
“Our community colleges are among the state’s most critical assets to leverage and accelerate the education and upskilling of our state’s homegrown talent,” said MC Belk Pilon, president and board chair of the John M. Belk Endowment. “As we look ahead, we must continue and accelerate investments in our 58 community colleges to ensure we increase access to economic mobility, prepare North Carolinians for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and further grow local and state economies.”
The report also assesses the economic impact of five programs that each college offers on the area economy, the return on investment for students, and the benefits generated for N.C. taxpayers.
More information can be found at BigROIforNC.org including the full state report, as well as fact sheets, program-specific studies and summaries for each of the 58 colleges.