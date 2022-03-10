Developers of a mixed-use innovation campus played up its financial benefit to recruit potential clients and investors during an economic impact event on Wednesday.
Elliott Sidewalk Communities, which is partnering with East Carolina University to build Intersect East, brought in economist Anirban Basu to present the findings of a comprehensive economic analysis he conducted on the project.
“We have to get the community, we have to get ourselves, we have to get everybody to understand how big this project is,” said Timothy S. Elliott, Elliott Sidewalk Communities’ managing partner.
About 100 people attended the session at ECU’s new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, which sits on the corner of 10th and Evans Street, diagonal to 19-acre Intersect East site. Another 40 people participated virtually. Local government officials, economic development experts, ECU officials and local business people made up the bulk of the in-person audience. Representatives of several businesses that Elliott Sidewalks is recruiting to occupy the space also attended, Elliott said.
The development will house light manufacturing, research and development, housing, restaurants and office space. It also will serve as an innovation campus and devote 10,000 square feet to the university’s College of Engineering. The first phase of the project is a $40 million renovation of three historic buildings in the 300 block of West 10th Street.
Intersect East will generate more than 6,800 jobs and expand the size of the local economy by more than $600 million, said Basu, who works for the Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group. The construction phase alone will create 3,300 jobs, Basu said. The workers will collectively earn $185 million during the life of the project.
When the Intersect East site is fully developed, there will be more than 3,000 jobs on site earning more than $200 million in work compensation each year, Basu said. When Intersect East reaches its 10th anniversary in 2032, an estimated $12.2 million in tax revenues will have been generated for Greenville and $23 million in taxes for Pitt County, he said.
“This economic study confirms that Intersect East will deliver a jolt to the economy, both in Greenville and Pitt County and for the state of North Carolina,” Elliott said. “Looking at the grand scale of what 19 acres and $300 million in construction means to the community, it’s literally tens of millions of dollars over the next 10-plus years.”
The first phase of Intersect East will convert three historic buildings and warehouse space within the existing location. Elliott said the project is waiting for federal approval of its historic tax credit application before construction begins.
Intersect East is more than a mixed-use project, Basu said.
“The economics of this really fit a research park and that is because of East Carolina University and the link to East Carolina University,” Basu said. It’s a critical link because ECU is the only university in North Carolina that has both a medical school, school of dental medicine and a college of engineering.
“So much of the innovation is taking place today in engineering and medicine,” Basu said. “How many diseases are there yet to conquer ... how much in robotics is left to improve?”
Intersect East has a critical component that older research parks lack in that housing and commercial space is being incorporated from the start, Basu said. Nearly one in five existing non-industrial parks plan to develop “live and play” elements within the next five years.
Elliott Sidewalk’s partnership with ECU provides the added benefit of giving companies access to the university’s resources.
The university is already providing business consultants, incubator space and an innovation hub to aid startups and existing businesses, said Michael Van Scott, interim vice chancellor of research economic development and engagement.
With the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building across the street from Intersect East, university researchers, students and facilities are available to help build businesses, Van Scott said.
“I love the fact that we are here on this corner to have this discussion and to really look into the future,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, ECU Health (formerly Vidant Health) CEO and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.
“I think it’s emblematic of what I love about the east, about a community of people coming together to solve really hard problems and that we can look to the future and see this incredible potential in front of us and build it together,” Waldrum said.
It also will spark more collaboration between ECU’s east campus, which houses the university’s college of engineering, arts and science and college of education, and the west campus, where the medical school and health sciences is located, Waldrum said.
While Greenville and eastern North Carolina, like the rest of the United States, is dealing with the fallout from inflation and the effect Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on oil prices and the stock market, Basu said he doesn’t believe it will hamper Intersect East’s development.
“While the conflict has affected the energy markets, its overall effect on the economy has been minimal, Basu said.
“How many of us wear Russian shoes? How many of us drove Russian cars here? How many fly on an airplane built by the Russians? Many segments are untouched. Oil prices were already quite high … but already markets are starting to handle it,” Basu said.