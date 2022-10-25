cat eviction

John Quick and Brittany Interdanato assist Pitt County Animal Shelter employees with the intake of 33 cats that were removed from a Haven Drive home because their owner was being evicted.

 Contributed photo

The Pitt County Animal Services shelter needs extra cat supplies after taking in 33 cats left homeless because their owner was being evicted on Monday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was serving an eviction notice at a residence on Haven Drive, located off Landmark Street, when they spotted several cats outside the home and then found more inside, said Chad Singleton, Pitt County Animal Services director.


