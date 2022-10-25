The Pitt County Animal Services shelter needs extra cat supplies after taking in 33 cats left homeless because their owner was being evicted on Monday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was serving an eviction notice at a residence on Haven Drive, located off Landmark Street, when they spotted several cats outside the home and then found more inside, said Chad Singleton, Pitt County Animal Services director.
When animal services staff arrived they found more than 30 cats were in the care of the man who lived at the townhouse.
“All were in good condition. They were well taken care of, but there was an unusual amount for a private dwelling inside the city,” Singleton said. Most appeared to be inside cats, he said. The home was clean and neat, with an appropriate number of well-maintained litter boxes for the number of cats, Singleton said.
Most of the cats were domestic short hairs. The youngest was about 5 months old.
Greenville Animal Services and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina were called to assist with the removal.
Because the animals were removed as part of an eviction, they must be held at the shelter for 10 days to give the owner a chance to reclaim them, Singleton said. His office is working with the owner to ensure the cats are up-to-date with vaccinations and he has proof of ownership.
“We are working with him to ensure the rabies and vaccinations are up to date as required by law and proof of ownership of the animals,” he said.
Since the new arrivals have to be housed at the animal shelter, the Humane Society agreed to take 22 cats already at that the shelter that were classified as adoptable to make room, Singleton said.
The shelter sent supplies with the cats to make it easier for the Humane Society. However, that meant the shelter had to tap into its hurricane supplies to ensure there were enough litter boxes and other supplies for the cats coming in and going out.
The shelter needs donations of wet and dry cat food, newspaper, litter boxes and litter, Singleton said.
Supplies can be dropped off at the shelter, 4550 County Home Road. The shelter’s office hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donations can be left in a donation box located in front of the building after hours.