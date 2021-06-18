Pitt County Animal Services will waive adoption fees for cats on Saturday in hopes of finding homes for them and freeing space at the shelter.
The “Caturday Adoption Party” will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the the shelter, 4550 County Home Road, Animal Services announced on Tuesday. Adoption fees for adult cats will be waived and kittens will have a reduced adoption fee of $85.
Animal Services typically sees its highest intake months during the summer, a news release said. Saturday’s event aims to relieve capacity concerns by helping cats and kittens find their “furever home,” the release said.
The event is for felines only; the public will not be able to view dogs. Those planning on adopting are encouraged to bring a carrier; cardboard carriers will be available for $5.
For more information on call Animal Services at 902-1726.