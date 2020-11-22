Future pet parents now have a more hospitable route to the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
The facility, located at 4550 County Home Road, opened a new driveway entrance on Nov. 12, eliminating the need to travel through the Bells Fork collection site where people take their trash and recyclables.
Officials said the new entrance is more functional and appealing.
“We encourage all citizens coming to the shelter to access it through the new entry way,” said Michele Whaley, Pitt County Animals Services director.
Construction at the shelter has been underway since April 2018 when the county started a $1.93 million expansion and renovation of the facility in order to house more dogs and cats and improve opportunities for adoption.
A new structure was built to house dogs and puppies available for adoption along with two interior “get acquainted” areas and two additional restrooms.
The existing building and kennels would then be renovated to make space for a new cat adoption area, expanded cat-holding area, an intake area, an office for the shelter attendants and space for the animal control offices.
The entire project was supposed to take one year to complete. Instead, the first phase took 18 months to finish.
The project stalled and in September 2019 the Pitt County Board of Commissioners declared the general contractor, Burney & Burney Construction Co., had defaulted on the project.
Burney and Burney in turn filed a lawsuit against the county and the company that held its surety bond in November 2019.
In April the board of commissioners accepted a $750,000 settlement from the surety company, but the lawsuit with Burney and Burney remains in litigation.
Along with paving the new driveway, commemorative bricks have been installed outside of the shelter. Two hundred bricks were sold to raise money to purchase equipment and furnishings for the get acquainted spaces.
Whaley said they were installed along the sidewalk leading into the new wing at the shelter by a Boy Scout for his Eagle Scout project.
The shelter has reopened the commemorative brick sale. The cost is $50 per brick. Individuals can choose a brick that has three lines of text with 20 characters per line or they can choose a brick with an image and three lines of text with 15 characters per line.
Visit http://www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/pittcounty to place an order.
The shelter has traditionally conducted holiday-themed adoption programs. Whaley said there will be no program this year because of COVID-19, but it highlights animals by sharing pictures and videos on its Facebook page.
The shelter is open to the public by appointment only. Anyone interested in adopting an animal should call the office at 252-902-1726. It is staffed 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.