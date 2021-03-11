Two public hearings are the focus of today’s Greenville City Council remote meeting.
The hearings involve an annexation request and the possible demolition of a crumbling vacant house.
The annexation request was made by the developers of Davenport Farms at Emerald Point and involves nearly 6.4 acres located at the end of Jade Lane. It’s anticipated that 26 single-family lots could be placed on the property.
It’s estimated the property, once fully developed, would have a tax value of $5.5 million.
Staff is seeking an ordinance requiring the owners of 300 Clairmont Circle to either repair or demolish and remove the house on the property. If the owner doesn’t comply in 90 days the city will either repair or demolish it.
City records show the building has been vacant and without utilities for at least four years.
It’s estimated repairing the building will cost $79,443 and demolishing it will cost between $8,000 and $10,000, including asbestos abatement if needed.
If the city repairs or demolishes the building, it will place a lien against the property to recoup the costs.
Council members also are scheduled to make appointments to the Affordable Housing Committee, Environment Advisory Commission, Firefighters Relief Fund C committee, Human Relations Council, Pitt Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority, Police Community Relations Committee and Youth Council.
Under the state’s rules governing remote meetings, the public will have until 6 p.m. Friday to submit additional written comments on the public hearing items. The council will then vote on the requests.
Typically the council meets at 6 p.m. on the following Monday to vote on items from the Thursday meeting, but it once waited until it held a third meeting in one month to vote on an item.