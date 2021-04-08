An annexation, a rezoning, changes to the city zoning ordinance and an economic development grant are the subject of multiple public hearings the Greenville City Council will hold during today’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting.
Because the meeting is being conducted via remote conferencing, the council cannot vote on the requests after the public hearings because the public will have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit additional comments to the city clerk’s office.
The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Monday for the vote.
The owners of 2.57 acres of property located along the southern right-of-way of Greenpark Drive north of Staton House Road, behind the Sheetz at 2521 N. Memorial Drive, are asking that it be annexed into the city limits. The property is identified as North Green Commercial Park.
It is next to property the city annexed several years ago when discussions were underway about developing a Walmart Supercenter at the location. That project was never built.
The paperwork requesting the annexation does not indicate how the property will be used other than to state it will be a commercial park.
The owners of Third Wave Housing are requesting 12.3 acres located along Southwest Greenville Boulevard, adjacent to Summer Green Apartments, be rezoned from residential agricultural to residential high density.
Under its current zoning, the property could accommodate 48 single-family homes. The site could accommodate 100-110 multi-family units, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, under the proposed zoning.
Ordinance changes
Staff is recommending the council approve three changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. Staff said the changes either reflect changes in policy or correct oversights.
Recommendations are:
- Amend the code so that all matters requiring evidentiary hearings will go before the Board of Adjustment. Currently, the city council is required to hold evidentiary hearings for master plan communities and the planning and zoning commission holds evidentiary hearings on land-use intensities.
Add “digital broadcast studio” as a permitted use in the unoffensive industry, industrial, planned unoffensive industry and planned industry zoning districts.
- Clarify public street setbacks for principal structures in multi-family developments.
State Grants
Accept two state economic development grants on behalf of HC Composites, better known as World Cat.
The state Department of Commerce approved a $500,000 Building Reuse grant and a $180,000 One North Carolina Fund grant for the company, which makes offshore power catamarans. It is relocating a manufacturing facility to the Greenville area.
World Cat is a maker of offshore power catamarans and is interested in relocating manufacturing facilities in Greenville’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The company plans to hire 60 news employees at the local facility.
The state requires a 5 percent local match in order to receive the building reuse grant. According to council agenda materials, Greenville Utilities Commission will match the grant.