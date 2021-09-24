Consider it an early Halloween treat.
The Carnival of Darkness film and Halloween festival has overshadowed September’s calendar. More than 30 days before Oct. 31, the third annual event is scheduled for today and Saturday at Chocowinity’s Raised in a Barn Farm.
“We’re calling this the ‘haunt season’ kickoff,” said S. Kruger of Haunted Pamlico, which hosts the event that he calls “a small-scale convention for Halloween addicts.”
“It does, like Christmas, encroach a little bit more on our year each time it rolls around,” he said. “We, as an organization, consider the haunt season as a roughly two-month period. It begins on Sept. 1 and runs until Nov. 2.”
Like last year’s festival, which was recast as a drive-in movie event due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held at the outdoor venue. Films will be screened in a sheltered area, where masks are optional.
In addition to films, the event will feature a costume and dance contest, a stage show and special effects makeup demonstrations, along with guest appearances by actors Amber Dawn Fox, Kaleab Kurtz, Angel Bradford and Anna Nalepka and director Johann Vernillet.
But the main attraction is the two-night movie marathon that will give viewers a look at nearly two dozen short horror, science-fiction and suspense films selected from 95 entries.
“I think the number was a little less than we wanted it to be in terms of entries, but that was probably because a lot of people couldn’t even make films over the past year,” Kruger said. “We were fortunate that nearly all of them were exceptional quality. We would have selected more, but we just didn’t have the time to show them all.”
Filmmakers as young as age 15 submitted movies for the festival, which honors work in nearly a dozen categories. Some had budgets of as much as $50,000, while others had nearly no budget at all.
Kruger is no longer surprised by the reach of the festival, which drew entries from some 25 countries.
“It’s a truly international festival,” he said, adding that entries arrived from France, Russia, Brazil and Iran. “It shows you, in a way, that film making is a universal language, and everybody who loves film sort of understands.”
Greenville-based Escape Pitt Productions, creator of “The Closet,” a finalist from 2020, is premiering a new film, “Mold,” at this year’s festival. Written and directed by Jeff Buck, the film, which features several eastern North Carolina actors including Kruger and Fox, is not part of the competition.
Other returning filmmakers include 2019 honoree Andrew Huggins (“Detour”) whose submission “And Then the Darkness” is a finalist this year in the N.C. horror category.
The festival will include two feature-length selections, “Out of the Corner of the Eye,” directed by Sérgio Gomes of Brazil; and American-made “ReSet,” directed by David Sumner.
New this year is a family-friendly focus during the first two hours of Friday’s event. Beginning at 5 p.m., the band Thornberry Walrus will open a presentation of acting, singing and dancing. The fire spinners of Fire Stu will show off their skills, and there will be an appearance by children’s author Alison Paul Klakowicz and costumed characters from Haunted Pamlico. Film screenings that begin at 8 p.m. are not recommended for children.
Kruger said the festival’s early start will ensure that it doesn’t conflict with Nights of Fright, which Raised in a Barn Farm hosts weekends in October. It also makes things easier for volunteers from Haunted Pamlico and Alternative Stage, who tend to be booked later in haunt season, with engagements including Nights of Fright, Martin County’s Roctoberfest, and the Halloween celebration in downtown Washington, N.C.
“I think most people will be ready for it (the festival),” Kruger said. “People do start to get excited about it this time of year.”
The Carnival of Darkness film and Halloween festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. today and 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East. Individual tickets are $5 each per night. All access-passes are available for $10 via the Carnival of Darkness page on FilmFreeway.com. For more information, visit hauntedpamlico.com.