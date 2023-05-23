...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
Lee Holder shares stories of the life of Holocaust survivor Gizella Abramson during the Multifaith Holocaust Commemoration Sunday afternoon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Polish-born Gizella Gross Abramson was never impressive in stature. The fact that she was 4 feet, 10 inches tall could create somewhat of a challenge as she stood in front of students and educators across the state to share how she survived a concentration camp and other atrocities of World War II. But in terms of her influence on Holocaust education in North Carolina, Abramson was a giant.
One of the founding members of the N.C. Council on the Holocaust, the first such state council in the nation, she was the inspiration for the Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act. Signed into state law in November 2021, a decade after Abramson’s death at age 85, the law requires Holocaust education in the state’s public middle schools and high schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
“She spoke for 20 years constantly everywhere,” said Lee Holder, a former history teacher at North Lenoir High School. “Military bases, schools, churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, you name it. If she was asked, she was there.”
Holder was asked to speak about Abramson at the seventh annual Multifaith Holocaust Commemoration, held Sunday at Greenville’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. An East Carolina University graduate, Holder recalls hearing Abramson speak for the first time more than three decades ago.
“She looked all of us in the eyes and said, ‘Tag, you’re it,’” he said. “It was now our turn to tell her story.”
Born in Tarnopol, Poland in 1928, Gizella Gross was 11 years old at the start of World War II. By age 13, she had been sent by her parents to live with her aunt and uncle for her safety.
“She never saw her family again,” Holder told dozens of people who gathered in the church sanctuary to light candles, read poems and share stories as part of the remembrance. “They were all murdered in the Holocaust.”
Holder, who created the Gizella Gross Abramson Resource Center for Holocaust and Civil Rights Education at Kinston’s Queen Street United Methodist Church in 2021, said estimates place the number of Jewish children who died during the Holocaust at 1.5 million, which is roughly the number of children currently enrolled in North Carolina’s public schools.
Abramson managed to survive despite those odds. She was aided by Christians who helped her to hide from the Nazis and later joined the Resistance, using her knowledge of five languages to work as a spy while still in her teens.
In 1943, she was arrested, jailed and tortured before being sent to a concentration camp.
Though she was selected as part of a large group of prisoners who were to be executed, she was not hit by gunfire and managed to hide in the execution trench until the Soviet liberators arrived.
She served as a translator for the Soviets until the Allies victory in 1945, arriving in New York a year later to live with an aunt. She graduated from high school in 1947 and from college in 1951. She and her husband, Paul Abramson, moved to Raleigh in 1970. Three years later, Abramson, a mother of two, began sharing her story.
“She always left them (audience members) with the same blessing, ‘May you always walk on the sidewalk,’” Holder said, explaining that, in Abramson’s early years, the Nazis required Jews to walk in the gutters instead of the sidewalk. “That speaks volumes because, to her, walking in that gutter area was a symbol of everything that had been done to her.”
Holder first attended one of Abramson’s talks at an education conference in Washington, N.C., in the early 1990s. He was running late and had considered not even going inside as he walked along the sidewalk toward the entrance of the crowded conference. He laughs when he recalls being hesitant to take one of the few remaining seats on the front row because he didn’t want his height to block anyone’s view. Years later, he is glad to have had that seat.
“Sitting in the front row that day changed my entire life,” he said. “It changed me professionally. It changed me personally.”
Now retired, Holder serves on the N.C. Council on the Holocaust, which Abramson’s son, Michael, chairs. Karen Klaich, a retired Pitt County Schools educator, and South Central High School social studies teacher Lauren Piner also are members. Local teachers also are among educators reviewing the curriculum before the Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act is implemented in the fall.
“Before this bill was passed, you could go through your entire 13 years of school and never hear about the Holocaust,” Holder said.
Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman of Greenville’s Congregation Bayt Shalom said that although he grew up attending a school in California where the majority of the students were Jewish, little was taught about the Holocaust. He is glad to see North Carolina become the 16th state to require Holocaust education in middle schools and high schools.
“I hope this is an ongoing trend, that it will keep going,” he said, citing that anti-Semitism is on the rise.
Karz-Wagman cited statistics indicating that the number of anti-Semitic incidents occurring across the United States had increased from five a day in 2020 to seven in 2021.
“Last year, it was up to 10 a day every day, just the reported ones,” he said. “(But) while hate is growing, love is growing faster. … Those who want to fight against it have a lot of support out there.”