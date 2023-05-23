Polish-born Gizella Gross Abramson was never impressive in stature. The fact that she was 4 feet, 10 inches tall could create somewhat of a challenge as she stood in front of students and educators across the state to share how she survived a concentration camp and other atrocities of World War II. But in terms of her influence on Holocaust education in North Carolina, Abramson was a giant.

One of the founding members of the N.C. Council on the Holocaust, the first such state council in the nation, she was the inspiration for the Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act. Signed into state law in November 2021, a decade after Abramson’s death at age 85, the law requires Holocaust education in the state’s public middle schools and high schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.