Another seven COVID-19 deaths in Pitt County have been reported over the last week, but the rate of new cases finally dropped after 10 weeks of increases.
A total of 136 deaths in the county were reported as of Tuesday on the state Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard. That’s up seven from 129 last Tuesday and another seven from 122 on Sept. 7.
Four of the deaths occurred between Sept. 10-15. At least two of the others occurred on Sept. 4.
The DHHS dashboard showed five deaths so far on Sept. 4 — numbers can change as deaths are confirmed. The previous high was three deaths, recorded on Oct. 1 and Dec. 16.
Thirty-four people have now died in Pitt County since July 12. Officials have said the vast majority of people hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday 52 percent of the county’s population, or 94,326 people, had received at least one dose of the vaccination. That’s up 957 from last Tuesday’s total of 93,369. About 48 percent of the local population, or 87,371 people, was fully vaccinated, DHHS reported. The percentages remain unchanged from last week.
On Tuesday, the 14-day case rate fell to 1,023 per 100,000 people, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 1,130 the previous Tuesday and 1,029 the week before that. It was the first drop after 10 weeks of increases in weekly data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days was at 800 on Tuesday, about 114 new cases a day. The seven day total also saw its first decline in weeks, down from 1,060 last Tuesday and 982 the week before that.
The local average topped 300 new cases a day in January before a vaccine was widely available. It fell to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
ECU on Tuesday reported its second week of declines with 64 new cases for students and 10 for staff over seven days. It had 149 new cases among students and nine among staff for a total of 158 over the previous seven days. That was a drop of 88 from 246 total cases over the prior seven-day period.
The number of quarantines also continued a decline with 135 off campus and 11 on campus. That’s down from a total of 336 quarantines last Tuesday and a semester high of 458 on Sept. 10.
The number of vaccinated students on campus increased over seven days from 56 percent to 59 percent and in residence halls from 64 percent to 68 percent, the university reported. The number of vaccinated employees was at 77 percent.
A total of 2,075 students and staff in Pitt County Schools were under quarantine on Tuesday due to possible exposure to the virus, according to real-time data posted by the school system, down from 2,100 last Tuesday.
The schools had 297 active cases, the system reported, down from 344 this time last week.
Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 170 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Monday, down from 184 on Monday of last week.