East Carolina University students in the Department of Anthropology are back in the field this summer helping recover and catalog abandoned cemeteries across eastern North Carolina.
Under the direction of Charles Ewen, professor and director of the Phelps Archaeology Lab, a crew of 16 undergraduates and two graduate students is traveling to various local cemeteries to help reclaim the history of these locations for the communities. The work is supported by the Colonial Dames of America, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Science Foundation.
“I take the students to historic sites on which I have either worked or studied and give them the rest of the story,” Ewen said.
The class began its fieldwork in May in an abandoned African American cemetery in Ayden.
“This is a cemetery consisting of around 400 graves that were abandoned and nearly forgotten in the early 1960s,” Ewen said.
Ewen and the students worked with the town of Ayden to reclaim the gravesites — clearing the overgrowth, documenting the gravestones and unmarked grave depressions and preparing an accurate map of the cemetery. The students learned to use the department’s total station surveying machine, identify subtle differences in the landscape and record key features.
Edwin Averette, senior anthropology and fine arts undergraduate student, said, “Fortunately for me, this is a research topic I have focused on for several years. This subject matter, plus my first in-person interactions with academic peers in over a year, is what I am enjoying most during this field school.”
Upon graduation, Averette will receive his certificate in cultural resources management and is interested in continuing to bridge the two fields of art and anthropology into a graphic design position working on cultural resource projects.
During the first week of June, under the direction of Megan Perry, ECU professor of biological anthropology, students assisted with the excavation of a family vault in New Bern — for the Rhem Family Foundation — removing human remains from an above-ground tomb so that the descendants can repair the structure.
“We removed about 18 coffins — many of those containing infants and children — showing the high rate of childhood mortality in the 1800s,” Perry said. “We were also surprised to have to excavate more human remains on the floor, whose wooden coffins had completely disintegrated, just leaving coffin hardware.”
Undergraduate students recovered remains from the Rhem tomb, and these will be studied by two graduate students as part of their thesis work to understand mortuary behavior and childhood health and mortality in late 19th century New Bern.
“This is my second time acting as a supervisor for a field school,” said Rachel Ransome, anthropology graduate student, whose thesis focuses on how African American cemeteries have been neglected throughout American history. “I have worked on archaeological digs in Cyprus, Italy, and other states here on the East Coast, and I have enjoyed watching the students become interested in how archaeology can help bring forgotten histories to the forefront and assist communities in acknowledging the deceased still have important roles to play.
“The field school has drawn a lot of attention, and we have been lucky to have so many interested parties come by our sites, ask us questions and just generally been keen to learn about the process that cemeteries and other sites go through on their way to being abandoned. The field school has taught me that one has to be adaptive in their approach,” Ransome said.
Ransome will graduate this summer and plans to apply for doctoral programs. Her goal is to work in public service and human rights using archaeology and anthropology as an interdisciplinary approach to these issues, especially in communities that have been marginalized or have had their histories overlooked or excluded.
During the final two weeks of June, Ewen’s team will travel to Princeville — North Carolina’s first free African American township — where it will work on recording the community’s cemetery. All records were lost during floods, including Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Millipede species named for ECU employees
What’s long and flat, has many pairs of jointed legs, and is named for an ECU employee?
Two newly described species of millipedes, Nannaria breweri and Nannaria spruilli, were named in honor of ECU’s Michael Brewer, associate professor of biology, and Chad Spruill, biological safety officer.
Paul Marek, associate professor of entomology at Virginia Tech and an ECU alumnus, recently ensured that the pair’s contributions to his work would be permanently recognized in the names of the two species.
Marek, Spruill and Brewer were graduate students together in the biology lab of former faculty member Jason Bond in the late 2000s, and Spruill and Brewer helped Marek collect specimens of these species.
Describing and naming species is an important and ongoing process, according to Marek.
“Our basic knowledge of the animals with which we share our planet is limited,” he said. “Through exploration of Earth, scientists have scratched the surface and described just 12% of species on the planet.
“This is unsatisfactory because species’ biodiversity provides us with important goods and services like water filtration, medicines, decomposition, foods and fibers. Without a basic knowledge of biodiversity through taxonomy — which is the science of naming and describing species — realizing the benefits of biodiversity to humanity is impossible.”
Millipedes fulfill an important role as decomposers in forests, Marek said, breaking down decaying organic matter and recycling its nutrients for future generations of life to use.
“However, they are among the least known of any animal group in the U.S.,” he said.
Brewer said there are around 12,000 described species of millipedes, but there could be as many as 80,000 species in the world.
It’s not uncommon for a species to be named after someone who contributed to the discovery of a species or to its research, Brewer said. “The patronym, when you name it after a person, is a long-standing tradition in taxonomy,” he said. “But it’s still a big deal to have one named after you. It’s an incredible honor.”
The names will be a permanent part of the scientific record of the millipede genus Nannaria.
Marek’s research was published in April and is available at ZooKeys.