Joining the U.S. military gives some service members the opportunity to soar.
Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadets had the chance to get hands-on experience with aircraft and speak with active duty service members about aviation careers on Friday morning.
The Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) and hosted two Army National Guard Boeing AH-64 Apache Helicopters and their crews at the airport with East Carolina University’s ROTC program. It was the first event hosted by PGV in more than a year.
“We are excited to host these brave young men and women embarking on a career dedicated to serving our great country,” said PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper in a statement released Wednesday. “Our airport provides a great venue for the community to host such an event.”
The aircraft flew out of Raleigh Durham Airport with crew from the National Guard’s 1-130th Attack Battalion and landed on the airport’s north terminal. The aircraft flanked the battalion during an oath of commission ceremony. Prior to monitoring the oath, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robyn Boehringer, Professor of Military Studies at ECU, addressed the cadets.
“Remember you are not delivering this oath to me, you’re giving it to Old Glory over there,” she said, gesturing at an American flag. “When you take this oath, think about what it means to you. … This is a big event in your military career.”
Students planning to pursue careers as commissioned officers were unable to have a swearing-in last year due to COVID, and National Guard Staff Sgt. Chad Swartzbeck said the event was a good chance to give cadets and their family a proper ceremony.
Boehringer said that working with the National Guard has been a good opportunity for the ROTC program.
“We work closely with the National Guard,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity especially with so many of our cadets on SMP, a Simultaneous Membership Program, so they are serving as they work towards a commission of U.S. Army second lieutenant. They are getting financial assistance as they go to school and, when they finish here, they can transition to another branch of service.”
The AH-64’s were manned by crews of two. Chief Warrant Officer-2 Stephen Burns, Capt. Michael Kromenacker, 2nd Lt. Kevin Marko and Maj. Eric Juarez provided information on their career paths leading to aviation as well as information on different careers to cadets.
The program was aimed at showing ROTC cadets that, whether they enlist or commission as officers, there are plenty of chances to work with aircraft.
“This is an awesome opportunity for these kids for contracting and enlisting,” Kromenacker said. “Everybody that comes into the aviation community is highly trained and extremely proficient. It is a good opportunity to showcase what we do.”
ECU’s ROTC Battalion has 153 members, the most it has had in the program’s 40-year history. Boehringer believes that the growth will only continue.
The AH-64 Apache is an advanced attack helicopter who’s current iteration has been in use by the U.S. Army since 1997, seeing active service in the Gulf War and theaters in the Middle East and Africa.
In addition to its capabilities as a gunship, the aircraft is used for reconnaissance and as a disruptive, quick-reacting helicopter for the delaying and destruction of opposition forces. One of the aircraft at the event’s most recent deployment was to southwestern Afghanistan in 2018-19.