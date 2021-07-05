A fire at an apartment complex near Hooker Road early Monday killed one person.
According to Greenville Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard, trucks were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of Bridle Circle.
Crews spent about 30 minutes fighting a blaze at the Keswick Apartment complex. The fire burned away a wall in one unit, and damage was visible in several other apartments.
Beddard said that the fire caused serious damage to “a couple” of apartments and others sustained minor damage.
The identity of the victim has not been released. It is not known if the individual was a resident of the complex.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.