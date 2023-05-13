Application deadline for water payment assistance is May 31 The Daily Reflector May 13, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Low-income families have until May 31 to seek assistance with their water bills.The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is a temporary, income-based program initiative to help prevent disconnection or with reconnection of drinking water and wastewater services.Administered by the Pitt County Department of Social Services, the state Department of Health and Human Services created the program with American Rescue Plan Act funds.Social services will pay the water supplier of households that qualify for the assistance, which covers water and wastewater expenses.Applications will be accepted through May 31. Eligibility is based on household income.Water bill information including vendor and account number will be needed.The program ends when all funds are spent.People can apply in person at Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, Greenville, N.C. 27834; or by telephone, 252-902-1352.Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.People also can apply online at epass.nc.govFor more information, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIHWAP or contact Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1352. Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022