The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants to operate a license plate agency in Greenville following the death of the longtime contractor.
The current agency at 2462 Statonsburg Road in Greenville will operate under a temporary contract following the death of Sidney A. Locks Jr., who had been operating the office since 1995.
Locks, a former state representative, pastor at Conerstone Missionary Baptist Church and community leader in Greenville, died on May 29.
The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county, a DMV news release said.
The division oversees license plate agencie, but the agencies are managed by private businesses, the release said.
Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than July 6. The applications (Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA) are located on the Connect NCDOT website. Interested applicants may call 919-615-6053 with questions.
License plate agencies offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 126 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.