A later start to the next academic year will force schools to extend the fall semester beyond Christmas break.
The Board of Education earlier this week gave unanimous approval to a 2022-23 academic calendar, though some school officials said they were not satisfied with the start date that is determined by the state.
“The first day of school is the 29th of August. That’s very late just because of the way the calendar law is written,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “Again, no one in our system thinks that’s a good calendar.”
A state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Both the district’s early college high schools begin their school years in early August to align with the academic calendars of East Carolina University and Pitt Community College. Previous attempts to get a waiver from the state that would allow the district to begin traditional schools earlier have been denied.
“If we could start (traditional schools) a week or two earlier and team it up with the community college, it would make a lot of sense,” Lenker said. “At this point, with the law we’ve got this is the calendar we’re recommending.”
Pitt County Schools began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 23, nearly a week earlier than the upcoming start date. Lenker said this gave schools time to administer exams before Christmas break, but he said attempting to do this with an Aug. 29 start date would create an imbalance between fall and spring semesters.
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus said ending the semester in December is better for students than having them return to take exams after a two-week break.
“It’s much better the way we’re doing it this year, but your hands are tied,” she said.
Like the current calendar, the 2022-23 school calendar includes a spring break in March (13-17) rather than a week off following Easter. Officials said this helps to ensure that high school students who also are enrolled in college classes have the same week for break.
Students will have a long weekend for Easter, with an early release on Thursday, April 6, followed by a Good Friday holiday and a teacher workday on April 10. A two-week break is scheduled from Dec. 22-Jan. 3.
The 2022-23 school calendar has 178 days, including five early-release days. Eight teacher or system-designated workdays are scheduled before the start of the school, with five during the academic year that ends on June 9.