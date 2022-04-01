Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Steel Magnolias’
Farmville Community Arts Council will present “Steel Magnolias,” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $20-$25. Visit http://bit.ly/3p4qaDY or call 753-3832.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, and the Leroy James Farmers’ Market will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday. Children ages 1-4 will start at 10:30 a.m. and children ages 5-9 will hunt at 11 a.m. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Heroes without Capes
The Greenville Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold Heroes without Capes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Meet local heroes, educators, health care providers and more. Call 756-0885.
JDRF walk
One Walk to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Visit 2.jdrf.org.
Antique car show
The Greenville Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is sponsoring an Antique Car Show on the Washington waterfront along Stewart Parkway in Washington, N.C., on Saturday. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. with judging to start at noon. Registration is $25 a car. Admission is free. Call 717-6836.
Candidate forum
The Democratic Women of Pitt County will host a candidate forum 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Goess Student Center, Pitt Community College, 1968 Pitt Tech Road, Winterville. The forum will feature candidates for county, legislative and congressional races. The forum is open to the public. Send questions to democraticwomenpittcounty@gmail.com.
Egg hunt
A community Easter egg hunt and celebration will be held from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at 4392 Lee St., Ayden. The event will include free hot dogs, games and activities, along with face-painting and balloon art.
Trombone concerts
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Trombone Choir at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall, with Colin Williams, associate principal trombone of the New York Philharmonic. He also will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, home ownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from April 4-27. The class will be held at the PCC Farmville Center, 3781 S. Main St, Farmville. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 or jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Barn Quilt Painting Class, 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Tuesdays April 4-12.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Advance Care Planning Class 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Help! I’m Struggling With Compassion Fatigue and Caregiver Syndrome! 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 11.
Brew Time: Let’s Learn About Coffee, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11.{/li}
