Invest in our Planet
The Sierra Club Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. today for a virtual presentation about the environmental movement’s annual international Earth Day and the upcoming Earth Day celebration April 22 at Green Roof Farm. The virtual program will feature four speakers:
- David Ames, Cypress Group president: thoughts on Earth Day and its importance.
- Sylvia Bjorkman, Cypress Group Earth Day Event chair: local Earth Day activities planned and the local youth involved in it.
- Dr. Earl Trevathan, a founding member of Cypress Group: the history of Green Roof Farm and restorative farm/sustainable farming methods being used there.
- Clint Todd, Pitt County Schools: youth projects, Earth Day presentations, and environmental education in our schools.
A link for the program is available at meetup.com/Cypress-Group.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. today at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Meets are held on the second Monday of each month.
Teen dating
The Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will offer a presentation on teen dating safety at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall council chambers. Detective Robert Signs of the police department's special victims unit will lead the program. It will cover safety tips, domestic violence warning signs, what constitutes "consent" and internet safety. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Candidates speak
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.
Revival services
King's Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host revival services at 7 p.m. April 10-15 with guest evangelist will be John Hill. Childcare is available.
Holy week services
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold holy week services Wednesday through Friday with Pastor Daniel House. Minister Willie Gatling will speak on Wednesday, Rev. Muriel Hines on Thursday and various speakers on Friday. All are invited and welcomed. Contact Rev. Lillie Little at (252)-227-1114.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Help! I’m Struggling With Compassion Fatigue and Caregiver Syndrome! 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 11.
- Brew Time: Let’s Learn About Coffee, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
- Getting to Know Your iPhone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
- Broadening Your Investment Knowledge 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
- Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
- Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
- Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
- Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
- Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
- Bear Grass Charter Academy, 6344 E. Bear Grass Road, 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 14
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 18
- Snowd Branch Church of God, 3283 VOA Road, Washington, 2-6 p.m., April 19
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East 10th Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 20
- Rose of Sharon Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 21
- Greene County Recreation Department, 84 N. Perry Drive, 2-6 p.m., April 21
- Martin County Auditorium, 1260 Godwin Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., April 26
- Northside High School, 7868 Free Union Church Road, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., April 27
- Pamlico Plantation Washington, 150 Club House Circle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 27
- First Church of Christ, 520 E. 10th St., 2-6 p.m., April 28
ECU Chamber Singers
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Chamber Singers at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
String chamber music
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host the ECU String Chamber Music Class Recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Symphonic and concert bands
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Wright Auditorium. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Brass ensemble
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Brass Ensemble at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its Stone Soup fundraiser on Wednesday, April 13. The annual sale, which supports the church’s food pantry, is being conducted drive-through event. Quarts of soup, prepared and donated by area restaurants, are $15 each. Pickup will be in the Third Street parking lot, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Advance orders are required online at stonesoup-enc.org.
Percussion ensemble
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host a performance of the ECU Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in A.J. Fletcher Music room B110. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. A representative from Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO) will be providing an overview of their services and HIV education. The support group piece of the meeting will follow the presentation. Check Facebook at PFLAG Greenville NC. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, Friends, Family, Allies and LGBTQ individuals. All are welcome. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Voyages
Robin Wall Kimmerer, distinguished teaching professor and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, will discuss “The Honorable Harvest” at 7 p.m. on April 14 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
‘Junie B. Jones’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-16 and April 21-23. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 16-17 and April 23. The musical is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in a not strictly-for-kids musical that celebrates themes of friendship, acceptance, and humility. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance will hold its April Ballroom Dance from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The cost is $10 per person. It's open to the public. No partner required.
Spring Eggstravangaza
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Spring Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 16 at Greenfield Terrace Park, 120 Park Access Road. The free, community event will include games, candy, an egg hunt, medical screenings, employment support and school resources. In case of rain, the event will be moved to 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 23. Call 329-4269 for more information.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 in Pactolus, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. Call (252) 975-6944 for information.
ECU Earth Day Expo
The Biodiversity Initiative and Department of Biology at East Carolina University will host an Earth Day Expo from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, corner of Evans and 10th Street. ECU researchers and local organizations will present displays and activities on topics related to biodiversity. There will be live animals and plants, lab activities, natural history story times, and more. Visit biology.ecu.edu/biodiversity/, email vancechalcrafth@ecu.edu or call 252-328-9841.
Magnolia auditions
Auditions for the murder mystery, "The Chicago Caper," will be held at Magnolia Arts Center 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, and 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 11. Teens, ages 13-19, are encouraged to try out for this audience participatory show. No preparation necessary, although some parts are available for singers. Shows run from May 12-15. Desserts will be available during the presentation. For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 at McGinnis Theater on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. . An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Family Earth Sciences Night
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Family Sciences Night from 6-8 p.m. April 21. Celebrate N.C. Science Fest and Earth week with an evening of family-friendly science experiments and demonstrations with the theme of air, water, fire, and earth. Free Call 329-4560.
Opera theater
East Carolina University Opera Theater will perform a double bill of “The Prodigal Son” by Benjamin Britten and “Sister Angelica” by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students and are available at www.ecuarts.com. For more information, call 328-6247.
Farmville Dogwood Festival
The annual Farmville Dogwood Festival will be held April 21-24. The event will include food, musical entertainment, amusement rides, arts and crafts and commercial vendors. The Dogwood Bash will begin at 5:30 p.m. on April 23. It will feature Mean Street-A Van Halen Tribute, Ultimate Aldean-A Jason Aldean Tribute and Who's Bad-The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit farmvilledogwoodfest.com.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host its 48th annual Fine Arts Celebration at 7 p.m. April 22. The indoor-outdoor, cocktail-attire event, "Starry Night at the Museum," will include musical entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, open bar, prize drawings and displays celebrating this year's theme. Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for others. Visit www.gmoa.org or fac2022.givesmart.com.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Jesse's Rally
Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy killed by his father in 2012 in Grifton are holding Jesse’s Rally for Change at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the lawn at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event will move to Student Center Room 125 in case of inclement weather. The event will include kids activities, a raffle, speakers and music to remember Jesse and promote Jesse’s Law intended to bolster child safety efforts in North Carolina family courts. Jesse was killed shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The father then killed himself. He was one of more than 800 children murdered by a divorcing or separating parent in the U.S. since 2008, organizers said. Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, and supporters will attend.
Queen Anne’s Revenge
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Lab will hold its annual open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the QAR Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road. This free event will include demonstrations on how conservationists and archaeologists use chemistry, physics, technology and other disciplines to conserve 300-year-old artifacts. It will include hands-on activities and educational demonstrations. For more information, visit www.qaronline.org or call 252-744-6721.
Jazz Festival Gala
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host the ECU Billy Taylor Jazz Festival Gala at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Wright Auditorium. The event will include ECU Jazz Ensemble “A” with special guests Bobby Watson, saxophone, and Vanessa Rubin, vocals. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Home and Garden Tour
The Washington Area Historic Foundation will hold its Spring Homes and Gardens Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 on the day of the tour. They are available at the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Washington Visitor's Center, Little Shoppes and South Market Antiques.
Earth Day
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The event will include wagon tours of restoration/conservation efforts; presentations on climate change; experts to address gardening questions and best practices for sustainable methods; demonstrations by environmental groups; antique farm tools; music, food and fun activities. For additional information: Visit the Cypress Group of the NC Sierra www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress
United at the cross
Farmville United @ the Cross will be held on Sunday, April 24, as part of the Farmville Dogwood Festival. The event begins with a 9:30 a.m. Unity Walk beginning at the Farmville Community Center followed by a 10 a.m. worship service at the gazebo on the Town Common. Bring a chair and a friend and celebrate.
Shad Festival
The Town of Grifton will host its 50th Shad Festival from April 27-May 1. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, art show, petting zoo, antique tractor show, live performances and a parade. The Fishy Tales lying contest which will be held in the Grifton School Media Center at 6 p.m. April 26. A Shad Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. April 30. Visit griftonshadfestival.com.
Gardening program
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a gardening program from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30. The free event will feature the park’s resident gardener and staff discussing what to plant and when to harvest. Call 329-4560 or e-mail bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
SpringFest
SpringFest will be held at The Barn at Nooherooka in Snow Hill on Saturday, April 30 from 10am-6pm and feature local artisans, crafters, food and more. The Nooherooka Natural General Store will be open for purchases of their local pasture-raised beef and pork. Call 252-714-2650 for more information about the event or vendor registration.
In His Steps
In His Steps, 5K and 1-mile walk and run fundraiser will be held at 9 a.m. April 30 at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist, 510 S. Washington St. Organized by the church’s Methodist Women’s group, the event is a benefit supporting local nonprofit organizations including LAMB’s Place, Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina and Daughters of Worth. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for ages 14 and younger. Visit http://jarvis.church/5kwalk.
Men's ministry
The men's ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College Winterville, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. The program is open to the public. Call 252-640-5630.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is Saturday, May 21, at ECU's A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 252-864-3369 or Doris Barnes 252-714-0152.