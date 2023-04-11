Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Winterville concert
The Steve Creech Quartet will play jazz standards and a mix of favorites from 7-9 p.m. today at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington Street. The show is part of the Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series. Tickets are $10 and available at eventbrite.com/cc/winterville-historical-arts-society-1977249.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Power lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Power Luncheon at noon on April 18 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. ECU Health Medical Center President Brian Floyd will discuss what Medicaid expansion means for ECU Health and the local business community. Event is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/april-power-luncheon-2023-1/ by Friday to register.
Pancake Dinner
The South Central High School Key Club will hold its pancake dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the school, 570 Forlines Road. Eat in or take out. Call 341-7457.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252 -975-6944 for information.
Unnatural Resources
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., April 21-23, with set up on April 20. The event celebrates and recognizes creative use of recycled material. Categories are open to entry for all ages. They include art, music, physical education, home use, language arts, history/social studies, math, science, tools, toys and miscellaneous. Register as soon as possible. Free to enter and free to come. Visit unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 252-355-1039.
Día del Niño
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold its 18th annual “Día del Niño” children’s day event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event is a celebration of children and families that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. It will include games for kids and parents, piñatas, food (all kids will be provided lunch), music, giveaways and more. Visit https://form.jotform.com/230665283935059 for vendor applications. Email Marlene Castillo at mcastillo@amexcannc.org or Yareli Lozano Gonzalez at yarelil@amexcannc.org or call 252-329-0593.
Organist performs
Award-winning organist Patrick A. Scott will give a free recital at 3 p.m. April 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Scott is known for his extraordinary improvisation skills and also brings tremendous virtuosic skill to classic organ repertoire. He is the director of music and organist at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where he is also the artistic director of the Memphis Boy & Girl Choir. For more information, contact Karrie Rushing at 252-758-1901.
Mother’s Day Market
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold its Mother’s Day Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the village next to the Leroy James Farmer’s Market. Shop for Mother’s Day gifts and crafts at the vendor market and tour selected museum buildings. Live music and a breakfast food truck will be on site. Free admission. Vendor applications available at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com/events