Is there any good reason for supporting a congressional representative who sides with a disgraced, criminal ex-president and the wacko right-wing sycophant supporters who continue to blindly follow him down the path toward an autocratic system of government?
Bless the heart of whoever invented the mute button on the remote. After being driven to the point of nausea by insurance companies and lawyers and auto manufacturers and weather reports and prescription drugs, I just tap the old mute button. Try it, the only thing better is the off switch.
Bless the hearts of everyone who wants a cleaner environment. Probably almost all thinking people. Bless the hearts of all those who want to pay three or four times more for their electricity and gas and home heating fuel. Probably not as many. What do we get for this expense and sacrifice if China and India keep adding new coal-fired power plants at the average rate of one per month? Questions, questions, questions.
With International Earth Day coming up, BYH to those who still behave as if we live in a world of infinite resources. Refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle or become clogged with waste.
Bless all our hearts. Here’s a suggestion to media folks and attendees at candidate forums who may question any and all candidates for any and all offices. Start with this yes-or-no question: “Do you accept that Joe Biden was legitimately and legally elected to and lawfully serves as president of the United States?” The answer to that gives a clear indication as to his/her suitability to serve.
BOH, Boris Johnson, prime minister of Great Britain visits Kyiv, Ukraine, and walks the streets in support of Ukrainians in their war with Russia. Biden, in turn, retires to his basement. What an example of U.S. leadership. Being the Democratic left wing paper you are it is doubtful that you would print this. This column has become a whining and complaining column instead of a definite opinion column about both sides of the aisle.
BMH, I’m not a Carolina fan, but what the heck is a “Rock Chalk Jayhawks.” Just trying to show that a KU grad can in fact rhyme words? News flash, it doesn’t make sense. Signed, Duke Guy.
It has been said and proven over and over, if a Democrat at any level accuses anyone of anything, you can rest assured that the opposite is true. This applies to the national politicians all the way to the Bless Your Heart writers.
BYH Daily Reflector! It is called Rose High baseball, Rose High softball and soccer, and Rose High tennis. Do you know about them?
BYH, just because you are offended doesn’t mean you are right.
