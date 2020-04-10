Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Due to recent job losses additional women and children may now be eligible. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
School meals
Pitt County Schools will continue to observe spring break through April 17. No remote instruction will be provided during the break. Meal distribution will be affected. There will be no distribution April 10-13. Pick up service for meals will be suspended until April 20, but bus delivery to select sites will resume on April 14. The system reported it has served more than 200,000 meals since March 16 for children ages 1-18. Visit pitt.k12.nc.us.
Food banks
Many food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said. "Please consider a financial contribution or a donation of shelf-stable foods to your local food bank," he said. Also, Crisis Cleanup, which normally helps coordinate cleanup services after storms, is now coordinating meal delivery for senior citizens and others at high risk, Sprayberry said. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. These resources are based on guidance and best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the best available science. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
No-Show Stone Soup
St. Paul's Episcopal Church is holding a No-Show Stone Soup instead of its annual Stone Soup fundraiser, which was scheduled for April 8. Stone Soup partners with local restaurants for an eat-in or take-out soup and sandwich meal at the church that last year raised $35,000 for its food pantry. The pantry provided food for 300 people every week over the year. This year, the church is seeking donations from past participants and anyone else who wants to help. Donors can visit https://stonesoup-enc.org or send a check to St. Paul's Episcopal Church with No-Show Stone Soup in the memo line to P.O. Box 1924, Greenville, NC, 27835.