Holy week services
St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold holy week services with Pastor Daniel House. Minister Willie Gatling will speak on Wednesday, Rev. Muriel Hines on Thursday and various speakers on Friday. All are invited and welcomed. Contact Rev. Lillie Little at 227-1114.
Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its Stone Soup fundraiser on Wednesday to support the church’s food pantry. Quarts of soup are $15 each. Pickup will be in the Third Street parking lot from 4:30-6 p.m. Advance orders are required online at stonesoup-enc.org.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148, or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Getting to Know Your iPhone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Broadening Your Investment Knowledge, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Bear Grass Charter Academy, 6344 E. Bear Grass Road, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., April 18
Snow Branch Church of God, 3283 VOA Road, Washington, 2-6 p.m., April 19
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East 10th Street, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 20
Rose of Sharon Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 21
Greene County Recreation Department, 84 N. Perry Drive, 2-6 p.m., April 21
Martin County Auditorium, 1260 Godwin Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., April 26
Northside High School, 7868 Free Union Church Road, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., April 27