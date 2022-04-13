Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America meets Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, starting with a free meal at 6 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance will hold its April Ballroom Dance from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The cost is $10 per person. Open to the public. No partner required.
Spring Eggstravangaza
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host its Spring Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Greenfield Terrace Park, 120 Park Access Road. The free community event will include games, candy, an egg hunt, medical screenings, employment support and school resources. In case of rain, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 23. Call 329-4269.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Easter egg hunt
First Christian Church, at the corner of Queen and Church Street, Grifton, will host a community Easter egg hunt followed by a cookout at 3 p.m. Saturday in the churchyard. Come and enjoy the egg hunt, games, cookout and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 in Pactolus, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Golden K
Laira Piner will present a program on the history of the Holocaust at 10 a.m. on Tuesday during the Greenville Kiwanis Golden K meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. The club also will be reviewing upcoming community events. This year they have supported Pitt County students by providing a book to every first-grader. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.
Power Luncheon
Dr. Kody Kinsley, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, will be the speaker at the April Power Lunch hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Lunch will be available at 11:40 a.m. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by Monday at greenvillenc.org/events/april-power-luncheon-2022/. Call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
ECU Earth Day Expo
The Biodiversity Initiative and Department of Biology at East Carolina University will host an Earth Day Expo from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, at the corner of Evans and 10th Street. ECU researchers and local organizations will present displays and activities on topics related to biodiversity. There will be live animals and plants, lab activities, natural history storytimes and more. Visit biology.ecu.edu/biodiversity/, email vancechalcrafth@ecu.edu or call 328-9841.