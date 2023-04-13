Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Art opening
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for “We Are ENC” from 6-8 p.m. today. The show will feature works by six artists from across the region, including Juliet Barrus and Ben Knight of Kinston, Fen Rascoe of Windsor, Hunter Stephenson of New Bern, Jaquelin Perry of Colerain and Peter Butler of Clinton. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
High School Musical
D.H. Conley High School, 2006 Worthington Road, will present its spring musical, “High School Musical Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are available at gofan.co. Call 754-3440.
Power lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Power Luncheon at noon on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. ECU Health Medical Center President Brian Floyd will discuss what Medicaid expansion means for ECU Health and the local business community. Event is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/april-power-luncheon-2023-1/ by Friday to register.
Pancake Dinner
The South Central High School Key Club will hold its pancake dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the school, 570 Forlines Road. Eat in or take out. Call 341-7457.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. James Hooker will address the club on the topic of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and its value to veterans and their families for those suffering with traumatic brain injury and PTSD. All are welcome. For information, call 367-8310.
Special Olympics
The Pitt County Special Olympics will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20-21 at the J.H. Rose High School track, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is seeking volunteers. Email springgames2023@yahoo.com to register.
Unnatural Resources
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., April 21-23, with set up on April 20. The event celebrates and recognizes the creative use of recycled resources. Categories are open to entry for all ages. Visit unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 252-355-1039 to register.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Tote bag sewing class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 17. There is no cost but participants need to bring their own supplies. Call to register and get a supplies list.
Guide to Veterans Benefits, presented by Pitt County Veterans Services, 2-3 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Wills and Trusts, 3-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
The Virtual Dementia Tour 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Call to schedule a 20 minute tour.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 28. There is a three-bag/box maximum. Paper only please. $5 suggested donation to support local Meals on Wheels. Co-sponsored by Southern Bank.
QAR Lab event
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free, educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. Visit qaronline.org.