High School Musical
D.H. Conley High School, 2006 Worthington Road, will present its spring musical, “High School Musical Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are available at gofan.co. Call 754-3440.
Pancake Dinner
The South Central High School Key Club will hold its pancake dinner from 5-7 p.m. today at the school, 570 Forlines Road. Eat in or take out. Call 341-7457.
Spring photo fundraiser
The Mane Challengers 4H Club Spring Photo FUNdraiser is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. Come out and have your photo taken with a spring backdrop and furry friends including chicks, ducklings, goat kids and rabbits. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a group. Bring your own camera or phone and volunteers will snap the photo.
Craft fair
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold its SpringFest Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event will feature more than 70 vendors, food trucks and entertainment. Admission is free.
Belvoir flea market
The Belvoir Elementary PTO will hold its first flea market 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the school, 2568 N.C. 33. The event will feature used and new items; fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs; food, crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, automotive items and more. Admission is free.
Grifton Shad Festival
The Grifton Shad Festival will be held through Sunday in downtown Grifton. Many events are happening Saturday including a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Visit griftonshadfestival.com for more details.
Emma Dupree Day
The Town of Fountain is holding its annual Emma Dupree Health and Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at R.A. Fountain General Store, 6754 E. Wilson St. The event is in honor of the late Emma Dupree, a longtime resident of Fountain and renowned herbalist, and will include booths offering health information and a reception at the store.
Family Fun Fest
Snow Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a free Family Fun Fest Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Rainbow Community Center, 3150 N.C. 58.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
398th Engineer\Supply
The next breakfast meeting of the 398th Engineer\Supply Company will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. All former members are welcome. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Senior Games
The 2023 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games will be held at multiple locations in Greenville April 17 through May 7. The games are for people 50 and up and include 40 different sporting events. Volunteers are needed. Visit pittcsr.com/recreation-activities/senior-recreation/senior-games or call 252-902-1982.
Plant swap
Pitt County residents eager to get planting can take part in a plant swap from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. Leave a plant or take a plant. Meet other plant lovers, get some new-to-you plants, and shop with Happi Guds for plant accessories at the free event.