goldfinch

The male American goldfinch have taken on bright yellow breeding plumages in the last few weeks, according to Howard Vainright, who captured this image at his backyard feeder. “They seem to be everywhere right now. Enjoy them a little while longer before most of them head northward to traditional nesting areas.”

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Revival services


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.