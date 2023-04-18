Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Revival services
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host spring revival services at 7 p.m. through Friday. The Rev. Jim Rabon will be guest evangelist. Childcare will be provided. For more information, contact Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.
Joint pain forum
ECU Health will host an educational and informational forum focusing on surgical and non-surgical emerging technologies to relieve arthritis joint pain and treatment options to include knee and hip replacement from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the SurgiCenter, 102 Bethesda Drive. Registration is required. Call Barbara Hudson at 252-847-7723 or email bhudson@ecuhealth.org. Seating is limited.
Special Olympics
The Pitt County Special Olympics will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the J.H. Rose High School track, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is seeking volunteers. Email springgames2023@yahoo.com to register.
Winterville concert
Michael Stephenson and Friends will perform 3-5 p.m. on Sunday during The Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. The group will play the music of two well-known composers from the area, Billy Taylor of Greenville and Loonis McGlohon of Ayden. The concert is free.
Bilingual job fair
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina and the NC Latino Small Business Network will host their Bilingual Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday in the ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event promotes economic development within the Latino community by addressing the lack of bilingual representation. Email nclsbn@amexcannc.org and ncafasso@amexcannc.org or call 252-329-0593 to secure booth space or learn more.
Hookerton School Reunion
The annual Hookerton School reunion will be held at Kings BBQ in Kinston on April 29. Lunch will be served at noon and followed by an educational program on genetic genealogy in crime solving from Chris Hill, a former Lenoir County sheriff. The buffet lunch is $19.95 with many door prizes awarded. Send a check to Hookerton School Reunion, 5204 Cabin Place, Raleigh, NC 27609, or pay at the door with an absolute requirement to reserve a seat with a prior voicemail to (919) 740-9293 stating the number of guests.
Organist performs
Award-winning organist Patrick A. Scott will give a free recital at 3 p.m. April 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Scott is known for his extraordinary improvisation skills and also brings tremendous virtuosic skill to classic organ repertoire. He is the director of music and organist at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where he is also the artistic director of the Memphis Boy & Girl Choir. Call 758-1901.
Mother’s Day Market
Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold its Mother’s Day Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 6. Shop for Mother’s Day gifts and crafts at the vendor market and tour selected museum buildings. Live music and a breakfast food truck will be on site. Free admission. Vendor applications available at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com/events
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Discussion will be from 6-7 p.m. with play afterward. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.