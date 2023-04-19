Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers and Makers Market
The Believe in Greenville Community Market opens at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the backyard of Farmers and Makers Market, 623 S. Pitt St., across from Pitt Street Brewery. In addition to the market’s regular inside vendors, select vendors will set up in the back parking area. There also will be food trucks and live music. This area is within the Uptown Social Area and drinks can be purchased and brought over from participating merchants. Interested vendors, food trucks, or musicians should email info@farmersandmakers.com.
Food outreach
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154 for information.
Unnatural Resources
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Friday-Sunday with set up on Thursday. The event celebrates and recognizes creative use of recycled resources. Categories are open to entry for all ages. Visit unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039 to register or for more information.
Plant swap
Pitt County residents eager to get planting can take part in a plant swap from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St., Greenville. Leave a plant or take a plant. Meet other plant lovers, get some new-to-you plants, and shop with Happi Buds for plant accessories at the free event.
Buck Wild fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Services will be held on 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. The event will feature live music with John Williams, a silent auction, smooches with pooches, and adoptable dogs. Admission is free but monetary and dog supply donations are appreciated.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. in association with National Earth Day 2023. Activities will include tours of the Town Creek Culvert; electric vehicle demonstrations; native plant exhibits; children’s activities; student exhibits; an “Upcycled” fashion show; live music; food trucks; and kayaking/paddle boating. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
QAR Lab event
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Learn how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, art, physics, technology and more to recover and conserve artifacts from Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, formerly the French slave-trading vessel La Concorde. It is an official event of the NC Science Festival. Visit qaronline.org.
Brown Library Friends
The Friends of the Brown Library will hold their annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday in All Saints Hall of St. Peters Episcopal Church, Washington, N.C. Beaufort County Community College President David Loope will give the presentation, The American South: Legacy of Loss, Hope for Reconciliation. Visit friendsofbrownlibrary.com.
