So is this smoke and mirrors by developers? The Stark Group said it intended to rehabilitate the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site. The developers said the hotel will feature a restaurant, lobby and 10,000-square-foot event space. The adjacent Star Warehouse will host a 76,000-square-foot food hall and market. Nothing has been done. More false developers. No updates. Geez.
What? Creepy Uncle Joe is emptying our strategic fuel supplies and at the same time is gaffing his way into a war with Russia? But don’t worry, it’s Trump’s fault, no, Putin’s fault, no Trump’s fault, no Putin’s fault ...
The sole job of the Supreme Court is to determine if a law is in line with the Constitution. It is not their job to create laws or legislate from the bench. If someone does not support or believe in the Constitution, they do not belong on the Supreme Court.
Can we have a presidential recall election? Asking for a friend.
Will should have been ejected. It was definitely a Flagrant 2. Come on refs, you didn’t see that one?
How does the person who contributes the least amount to the department’s success get to decide to eliminate a position that’s been around for over 20 years because they deem it unnecessary? It truly is all about who you know.
BTHs. The war in Ukraine is so sad. When I hear little Ukrainian children speaking better English than our own it’s even sadder. Folks, we are way, way behind in educating our youth.
BTHs. If you can’t use the term “race” in Florida schools how are they going to explain the Daytona 500?
Orgies and drug use in Congress? BOHs, Rep. Cawthorn. Please name these elected officials who are betraying our trust and faith in democracy so we can vote them out and get strong leaders in place.
Bless our collective hearts. We complain about a few pennies more per gallon so we can feed our gas addiction but don’t see how the big oil companies turn in record breaking profits. What an addiction problem we have when it comes to gasoline!
Well it looks like the Fresh Prince does have some class after all — too bad it’s all low.
Taking bets on who gets the first Oprah interview, Chris or Will?
Bless my heart, I keep praying for more eating establishments in the ECU area. Everything keeps wanting to move out past Fire Tower or Winterville. C’mon, man!
Eighteen- and 17-year-olds should have no taxes deducted from their paychecks since they are too young to vote. Taxation without representation. Bless your heart.
BYH, I’ve opened a can of worms. They just sit there, maybe wriggle around a little. Hardly the chaos that’s been advertised.
