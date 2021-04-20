Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Free pharmacy
NC MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will be held at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. and is open to anyone needing over-the-counter medications including cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc. Participants must be at least 18 years. The event will provide drive-through service only. Facemasks will be required. Visit www.medassist.org.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39 will resume its monthly meetings starting 6 p.m. today and on the third Tuesday going forward. Dinner will be provided by the auxiliary and a 50/50 drawing will be held. Call 717-5040 and leave a message to RSVP and visit the Post 39 Facebook page for more information.
Petal and Pedals
The fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event will be held 9 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The course will include 5-10 mile loops, 15 miles, 25 miles and 55 miles. It is sponsored by S&R Computers, Greenville Bicycle Co., and Farmville Parks & Recreation. Donations will be accepted for a bike tool stand at the library.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Spice Bouquet cooking class 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Cost is $25 and includes the meal. Deadline to register is Friday and payment must be made when registering.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m. April 28.
Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 29-June 17. Cost is $15.
Community shred event 10 a.m. to noon April 30; limit of three boxes/bags per person; $5 recommended donation.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person based on double occupancy and includes transportation, hotel, a show at the Sight and Sound Theater, a tour of the Amish Farmlands, an Amish style dinner feast, Hershey’s Chocolate World and more.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath, 1-6 p.m., Tuesday.
Bear Grass Charter Academy, 6344 E. Bear Grass Road, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2:30-6:30 p.m. April 27.
Northside High School, 7868 Free Union Church Road, Pinetown, 8-2 p.m. April 27.
Snowd Branch Church of God, 3283 VOA Road, Washington, 2-6 p.m., April 27.
Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m. April 28.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 80 Cedar Circle, Washington, 2-6 p.m., April 28.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.