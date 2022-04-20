Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Choral Society
The Greenville Choral Society will host its 19th annual fundraising gala: “Carolina In My Mind — Music of North Carolina” at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Greenville. Reservations are due today. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at McGinnis Theater. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Republican women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on Thursday at the Greenville Country Club. Speakers are Eric Earhart, U.S. House District 3 candidate, Brad Murphy, U.S. House District 1 candidate, and Lucas Snyder, assistant state campaign director for U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.
Family Earth Sciences Night
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Family Sciences Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Celebrate N.C. Science Fest and Earth Week with an evening of family-friendly science experiments and demonstrations with the theme of air, water, fire and earth. Free Call 329-4560.
COA Springfest
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold its Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature more than 60 vendors, live music and food trucks. The council also is providing the following classes and programs. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Broadening Your Investment Knowledge, 6-7 p.m. today.
Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $10.
Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. April 27.
Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host its 48th annual Fine Arts Celebration fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for others. Visit www.gmoa.org or fac2022.givesmart.com.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress for more information.
Gardening program
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a gardening program from 9-11 a.m. April 30. The free event will feature the park’s resident gardener and staff discussing what to plant and when to harvest. Call 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
SpringFest
SpringFest will be held at The Barn at Nooherooka in Snow Hill from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 featuring local artisans, crafters, food and more. Call 714-2650 for more information about the event or vendor registration.