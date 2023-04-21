Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Unnatural Resources
The 31st Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event celebrates and recognizes creative use of recycled resources. Visit unnaturalresources.org.
Buck Wild fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Services will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. The event will feature live music with John Williams, a silent auction, smooches with pooches, and adoptable dogs. Admission is free but monetary and dog supply donations are appreciated.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, the City of Greenville, ECU, PCC, Pitt County Schools and other groups will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
QAR Lab event
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free, educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Visit qaronline.org.
Hyman Lewis memorial
Friends and family are holding a public memorial service for U.S. Air Force Airman Second Class Hyman Joseph Lewis at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Invitation AME Zion Church, 2156 Griffin Road, Snow Hill. A native of Greene County, Lewis was lost when his U.S. Air Force C-124 crashed into the sea off the coast of Guam on Sept. 2, 1958. There were no survivors. Lewis’ body was never recovered.
M.E.D. Celebration
M.E.D. Community Thrift Store, 4392 Lee St., Ayden, will hold grand opening celebration, fundraiser and ribbon cutting with the Ayden Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature hot dogs and hamburgers, a bouncy house, prizes and gift bags and a DJ. All proceeds support the Foundation For Educational Development Inc., which the nonprofit thrift store supports.
AGHS book signing
Ayden-Grifton High School’s first principal, William “Bill” Wiggins, will discuss and sign his autobiography at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the dining hall of the First Christian Church, 579 Queen St. Contact the library at 524-0345 to ensure enough copies of the book are on hand. The price of the book is $30.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Grifton Earth Day
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Hank, Patty & the Current will perform from 1-3 p.m. Activities include fishing, kayaking and a one-mile Trail Trot that will begin at 10 a.m. A cornhole competition will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Pressure canner testing
Ready for home canning season? Check your canner first. The Pitt County Extension Agency offers free dial gauge testing by appointment only. Contact agent Taneisha Armstrong at 902-1714 or taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu.