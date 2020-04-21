Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
GREAT Bus changes
The GREAT Bus system has now limited the number of passengers to no more than 20 at time. All passengers are encouraged to wear a mask. Routes 1, 2, and 3 have suspended service. Routes 4, 5 and 6 will operate with both time and route alterations. Hours of service are now 6:25 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday service is 9:25 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buses in operation will continue to be cleaned/sterilized twice daily.
- Route 4 will continue to provide access to the government operations buildings but will no longer provide service along First, Fifth and Brownlea Drive. Route 4 will continue to serve the VA Clinic.
- Route 5 will continue to provide access to various supermarkets while primarily operating along 10th Street. This route will not travel south of Moseley Drive.
- Route 6 will continue to provide access to the medical facilities and supermarkets. This route will no travel south of Mall Drive/Memorial Drive intersection.
All access onto or off of the city buses will be from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only. The Transit system will also convert to a fare free operation during this service change.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Smoke detectors
The American Red Cross and Pactolus Fire and Rescue are distributing and installing free smoke detectors on Saturday in the areas of Pactolus, Grimesland and Chocowinity. Visit soundthealarm.org/enc to participate.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach, 1251 Fleming School Road, will hold its monthly distribution 4 p.m. on Thursday, not Friday as previously announced. The distribution will be drive-through, no-touch event. Everyone will remain in their vehicles.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are now available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids. The kits will be available on an ongoing basis, but there may be a greater need for them during the COVID-19 crisis, a news release said. Kits include: a two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray; related nasal supplies; educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose. No appointment is needed for this service. Kits are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. However, due to a limited supply kept in stock, call 252-902-2305 to ensure availability.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Pitt County officials. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.