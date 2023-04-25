Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
The Virtual Dementia Tour 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Call to schedule a 20-minute tour.
Community Shred Day, 10 a.m. to noon Friday. There is a three-bag/box maximum. Paper only please. $5 suggested donation to support local Meals on Wheels. Co-sponsored by Southern Bank.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Spring Cleanup
The City of Greenville’s annual Spring Cleanup runs through April 29. The city will be collecting bulky items and providing cleanup supplies. Volunteers are needed to help address specific areas and the city’s Adopt a Street sites. Call 329-4522 or visit greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Motown Review
The City of Greenville is hosting the Legacy Motown Revue concert from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The show features music from the Motor City. City staff will be on hand to provide information about Town Common Bulkhead and Esplanade Project plans to replace the existing Tar River bulkhead. Visit greenville.gov to read an overview and participated in a survey.
PCC open house
PCC will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Walter & Marie Williams Building to introduce prospective learners and their families to programs and student support services. The event will offer walking tours of campus, photo opportunities with PCC’s “Bruiser Bulldog” mascot and assistance with the admissions process and applying for financial aid. Visit pittcc.edu/openhouse to register in advance. Additional details are also available on the website. Questions should be sent to pccrecruitment@my.pittcc.edu.
Hookerton School Reunion
The annual Hookerton School reunion is set for Saturday at Kings BBQ in Kinston. Lunch will be served at noon and followed by program on genetic genealogy in crime-solving from Chris Hill, a former Lenoir County sheriff. The buffet lunch is $19.95 with many door prizes awarded. Send a check to Hookerton School Reunion, 5204 Cabin Place, Raleigh, NC 27609, or pay at the door with an absolute requirement to reserve a seat with a prior voicemail (919-740-9293) with regard to the number of attendees.
Día del Niño
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold its 18th annual “Día del Niño” children’s day event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event is a celebration of children, families, and reading featuring games for kids and parents, piñatas, food (all kids will be provided lunch), music, giveaways and more.
Mid Atlantic Reptile Expo
The Mid Atlantic Reptile expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The expo is a sales and educational event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts. Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years and older, guests 12 and under are free. Tickets only will be sold at the door.
Parkinson’s support group
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 3 p.m. on Sunday at Greenville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road. Gajendra Khatri, MD, will give a presentation on the impact of infections on adults with Parkinson’s disease. Email joskoeve@yahoo.com or call 258-4224.