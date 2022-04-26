Bravo to the ECU opera program for their outstanding productions of The Prodigal Son and Suor Angelica this past weekend. Every aspect of the performances were superb. What an emotional evening! I can’t wait for their next opera.
BTH. How dare those evil Republicans. To think they should be allowed to get involved in election commissions, poll watching and vote counting. Republicans are a threat to democracy.
Our neighborhood restrictive covenants do not allow parking on one’s lawn. You presently have three cars on the grass. Please park on the street. It’s the right thing to do. Thanks.
Does anyone have Madison Cawthorn’s phone number? My wife adores that bra he wears (with pride) and wants to know where he got it from. Bless his voguing heart.
BYH to the contributor complaining about religious signs on poles: Really? With everything going on in this world that’s your complaint? If so please get a real life and find something worth complaining about.
BTH of Commissioner Tom Coulson who is concerned “that a handful of people will benefit at the expense of the majority of the county paying for (the Lake Glenwood Dam repair) through taxation.” Local expenditures do not benefit every single person all the time. I am sure there are roads my taxes have paid for that I have never driven on. Repairing the Lake Glenwood dam will prevent flooding on the well-traveled Eastern Pines Road.
Bless your heart Farkas and Waldrum ... not sure how expanding Medicaid is going to help a very broken system. Until you add more private doctors, you are only creating a backlog of services for everyone. Please talk to the people in the trenches that are currently suffering through Medicaid transformation.
As municipal voting nears, it’s worth remembering that Greenville’s mayor has little power on the council, primarily serving to moderate meetings and only voting to break ties. Of course, PJ wants everyone to believe he “runs the city” but if you want to change Greenville’s direction, make wise decisions on your district and at-large vote!
People! Please quit releasing balloons, for whatever reason! They fly away, deflate, and litter the ground or water, only to be ingested by birds or fish, thinking it is food, which hurts or kills them. It doesn’t take Earth Day to be kind to nature. Educate yourself, plant a tree for Pete’s sake! Bless your heart.
BYH to the hooligans gathering in the southwest corner of the parking lot at Walmart on 10th Street. Most are driving loud, jacked up pickup trucks. If this continues to expand, I think it might lead to a drop in business.
