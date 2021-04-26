BYH to those who do not appreciate the police. You need to understand that The Thin Blue Line is the only thing that stands between order and utter chaos.
Bless my heart. I had a suspicion that I wouldn't like being ruled by a totalitarian regime. I was right.
BOH: Nobody in America should have to worry about getting shot by police just because they are stabbing another person in the chest.
BYH to the Mainstream Media. They skewed the story of the black girl being shot by police in Ohio. It was made to sound as if she was reading a novel and sipping lemonade when the police arrived and just gunned her down without any provocation. The video I viewed showed her trying to stab another girl with a butcher knife.
BYH don't raise your children to be thugs and have no respect for the law, don't refuse to comply with the officers' requests, or try to run from an officer who is arresting you on an outstanding warrant. Fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle will not end well. If you have a firearm and aim it at an officer you must want to be shot.
BYH to the destructive tendency of too many Americans to wallow in lazy stereotyping. We are a country founded on notions of individualism, yet we dump large groups of individuals into a slot and assume all are the same. We will never find common ground on important issues or work together productively on solutions until we stop stereotyping.
Bless the hearts of our brave law enforcement officers. Can you imagine trying to do a job with both hands tied behind your back? Thanks for all you do. The next time you face trouble or danger, call a criminal. He will come running.
BYH, a priest, a pastor and a rabbit walk into a blood donation clinic. The nurse asked the rabbit, "What is your blood type?" "I'm probably a type O," he said.
Bless my heart, I did then what I knew to do. But now that I know better, I do better.
Please stop the BS about Andrew Brown and the shooting. He was known as a person who resisted arrest in previous issues. He was trying to leave by vehicle.
BMH, just interested in knowing if anyone in Elizabeth City that is marching has ever lost a child or grandchild to an illegal drug overdose. If you have not you can not understand. Illegal drugs have to be kept out of the hands of our children.
BYH police, do us, and more importantly you and your families, a favor. If you see a minority attempting to harm or kill another minority just let them do it without interference. Let them perp crimes upon each other. You will save yourself jail time, less anxiety for your family, and tax dollars spent on trials. One day you will be respected again. I appreciate the work you do!
Bless my heart, did I hear Max Joyner Jr. call to defund the police? Policing has "gone too far" when people in power hear of people who look like their children getting citations, but not when black people are killed by police. Concerns about aggressive citation writing? Really? And some still assert white privilege is not real?
Bless our hearts. I guess when The Donald told his supporters to go to the Capitol he was inciting a riot. What was Maxine doing when she told people to get out and be more confrontational?
BYH policemen. Even if you continue to be in that field, I guess when you get a call from someone who has an emergency, once there, if the suspect wants to fight you if you are trying to keep them from hurting someone else and they won't stop while you try to restrain them, just get back in your car and leave if you feel your life will be hurt. That way you can still be employed.
BYH, the bad news is you cannot make people like, love, validate, understand or accept you. You can't control them either. The good news is: it doesn't matter.
BYH, the beauty of life is not how happy you are, but how happy you make others.
BYH, there is nothing wrong with trying to hold on. There is nothing wrong with letting go. The trick is deciding which one is best for you.
BYH, as you breathe right now, someone somewhere is taking their last breath. So quit complaining and learn to live with what you have.
BYH, here is a helpful hint: If you answer the phone by saying, "Hello, you're on the air!" most telemarketers will quickly hang up.
BYH, if you cannot understand why someone is grieving for so long, thank your lucky stars that you don't understand.
Bless my heart, I used to walk into a room and wonder if they liked me, now I wonder if I like them.
