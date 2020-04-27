No Bless Your Heart to the J.H. Rose High School people in the picture on the front page of the paper. I don't see any "social distancing" at all. Seems you should be setting an example for the students.
What happened to all the Mayor Connelly praises? Did the person writing them get the virus or did the paper just stop printing them?
No BYH to the individual that said "I don’t have the coronavirus and I don’t wear a mask, you are safe, no matter which direction we are walking in the grocery store." What rock have they been living under? Geez, asymptomatic folks (which could be you) can shed the virus to others, thus the reason for you and others to wear a mask. You can't fix stupid.
BYH to Reopen.nc. I know you all want and need a haircut, but are you willing to get infected to get it?
BYH to those wanting to open up eastern North Carolina. Pitt County now has a higher per capita rate of infection than Wake County.
BMH. What part of emergencies only do you not understand? Lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part. Please don’t shoot the messenger.
BOH. Obviously the guy that keeps going back to jail for DWI, even after killing a friend, needs to stay in jail. He has had all of his chances to do right.
We owe the Chinese about $1.1 trillion. The student loan debt to the United States is about $1.5 trillion. So we transfer the student loan debt to China in forgiveness of our debt to them. Then let them collect. Working together we can solve any problem.
BYH to the person who said we should respect the president because of his position. I respect the position and respect those presidents who also respect the position, work for all the American people, and act presidential. That includes not using derogatory names for those who challenge or disagree with him and not inciting one group of Americans against another, among other bullying tactics.
I am anxiously waiting for the governor's plan for student's high intensity learning. The only thing I have seen from Cooper is how to stop, how to veto, and a lot of incompetence. Show me some evidence of how to move forward.
BYH, experience is the name we give our mistakes.
BYH to the one today chastising criticism of the president. Trump has disrespected the office, and I question the judgement of anyone that still supports him. Remember, hypocrites, he's the one who admitted and bragged about walking backstage in restricted areas to look at the naked 15-year-olds at junior beauty pageants because he owned the building. Your hypocritical heads would explode if that was Obama.
There is all sorts of data on line about which fabrics and materials are best for making masks. Articles discuss germ sizes in microns, microscopic fiber characteristics, static properties, natural versus synthetic, number of layers, breathability, etc. Bless my heart. I’m just a little old lady with a sewing machine trying to keep my people alive in a pandemic.
BYH, Eastern NC's biggest advocate for Reopen.NC. Why has your family been in Carteret County since this began?
As I am writing this, there have been 926,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 53,184 deaths. That is a death rate of 5.7 percent. And yet, states are still wanting to open up for business as usual? BYH. Even if you factor in the fact we haven't done well with testing large numbers of people, this seems reckless.
Bless your heart. The sooner you turn your ears away from his lunacy, the sooner friends and family will stop disappearing from your life forever.
Do you appreciate Vidant hospital and all the staff for their work during this pandemic? Do you owe an outstanding bill to the hospital? I do and have been paying monthly for a long time. I’m paying it off now to help in their current financial crisis. How about you? We can all help our community. This may be a way for you to do your part.
