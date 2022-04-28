Bless our teachers’ hearts. To say that parents need to send their students to a safe learning environment is true. Reminding parents that their children need to behave and act appropriately while in school is also necessary.
It is cheaper to end homelessness than it is to buy Twitter.
BTH of the voters in the Republican Senate race. Budd is a no-show at the debate and McCrory and Walker did little but parrot buzzwords and compete to be the Trumpiest. They tap-danced furiously to avoid answering questions directly and honestly. If they cannot bring productive solutions to the table, then we must vote for better candidates who are not so eager to be career politicians.
Greenville now has some of the cheapest gas prices in eastern North Carolina! All of you folks who like to bitch and moan, how about some gratitude?!
I had a sweet dream the other night. We all lived in a world where Suddenlink did not exist.
Bless GK Cafe and Catering’s Heart. Gail, Kay and their superb team never disappoint. The food is tasty, fresh and beautifully prepared. We are fortunate to have such a gem in Greenville. When they cater our functions things run like clockwork. They are a five-star operation. Visit them for breakfast, lunch or supper this week.
BYH to the incredibly rude man in line at Logan’s this past Sunday. We were there with my 93-year-old mother who is on a walker. We were not cutting in front of you as the hostess had called our name after giving us a beeper earlier. Being a bully set a great example for the small child that was with your group.
BYH to whoever does the landscaping on Thomas Langston Road. I wish the rest of the city could be as beautiful and well-kept!
To improve our mood, exercise. To think more clearly, meditate. To understand the world, read. To understand yourself, write. To help people, help yourself. To learn faster, have fun. Bless your heart.
Bless our heart, Uranus was discovered in 1781, while Antarctica was not discovered until 1820.
Bless your heart, you can’t change history just because you don’t like it.
BYH, a Florida atheist group has turned the tables on DeSantis, petitioning school districts to ban the Bible from classrooms due to its “age-inappropriate” depictions of bestiality and rape — and the “woke behavior” of Jesus.
BOH, France held a national election on Sunday. It lasted one day. Eligible voters voted in person, but only eligible voters. Before the night was over, they had the final vote tally. In the USA, every factor in the French election is declared voter suppression. What is wrong with this country?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.