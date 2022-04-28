Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Shad Festival
The Town of Grifton will host its 50th Shad Festival today through Sunday. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, an art show, a petting zoo, an antique tractor show, live performances and a parade. The Shad Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit griftonshadfestival.com.
McDonald House
The Friends of the Ronald McDonald House will host a Friends Night Out at the Uptown Brewery from 5-7:30 p.m. today. The fundraiser will feature beer, wine, light appetizers and live music. Tickets are $35 and are available at the Ronald McDonald House on Moye Boulevard and Simply Divine Oil and Wine in Arlington Village.
Church yard sale
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will hold a fundraising yard sale from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will feature clothing, household items, small appliances and more. Bring donations for the sale to the church by 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
PCC Orchestra
The PCC Symphony Orchestra will be performing at Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Donations will be accepted to help the college music program. Music presented includes the Ukrainian National Anthem, Hungarian Rhapsody’s 5 & 6 by Johannes Brahms, Waltz by Finnish composer Ilari Hylkilia, and selections from West Side Story.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Marsh sparrow presentation
Marae West, doctoral candidate at UNCW, will present “Marsh Sparrows: Investigating their winter population biology in North Carolina,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the next meeting of the River Park North Bird Club. The club meets in the center at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. For information contact Howard Vainright, 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its business after-hours membership networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 5 at Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, 511 Red Banks Road. Vist greenvillenc.org/events/may-business-after-hours-baileys-fine-jewelry/ to register. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2223 for information.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Taylor Keith, an Ayden parent who has challenged the Board of Education on reading material offered by the school system.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Financial wellness
PCC will host financial wellness programs covering budgeting, credit, homeownership, saving, investing, banking, insurance, income taxes, Social Security and Medicare. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 and jdavis@email.pittcc.edu. Upcoming sessions will be held at the following locations:
PCC Greenville Center, 3107 S. Memorial Drive, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 7-28.
Ayden Community Theatre, 4354 Lee St. Ayden, 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 7-30.