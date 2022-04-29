Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Attic Sale
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Washington will hold an attic sale from 2-6 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in All Saints’ Hall at the corner of Bonner and Second Streets. The sale will feature furniture, artwork, antiques, collectibles, home decor, kitchen items and much more. Cash only.
Shad Festival
The Town of Grifton will host its 50th Shad Festival through Sunday. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, an art show, a petting zoo, an antique tractor show, live performances and a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Visit griftonshadfestival.com.
Wild About Mom
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host Wild About Mom, an Arbor Day-inspired hike with a picnic lunch, a family photo and a free tree from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 a person. Call 329-4567 or visit greenville.gov to register.
Senior choreography
ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance students will present Spring Senior Choreography Dance Concerts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday in Burnette Studio Theater in the Messick Theater Arts Center. This is a ticketed event. Call 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
Gardening program
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a gardening program from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The free event will feature the park’s resident gardener and staff discussing what to plant and when to harvest. Call 329-4560 or e-mail bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
SpringFest
SpringFest will be held at The Barn at Nooherooka, 2029 Mewborn Road, Snow Hill from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring local artisans, crafters, food and more. Call 714-2650 for more information about the event or vendor registration.
In His Steps
In His Steps, 5K and 1-mile walk and run fundraiser will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist, 510 S. Washington St. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for ages 14 and younger. Visit http://jarvis.church/5kwalk.
Parks and Paws
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host Parks and Paws from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include dog training demonstrations, cat rescue information, animal adoptions, face-painting and children’s crafts. Live dog events will take place on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and author Kay Purvis will read from her book “Growing Up with Love” at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Visit ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php or call 923-2191.
Men’s fellowship
Reedy Branch OFW Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its Men’s Fellowship Breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday. John Hill, editor of the Ayden Free Will Baptist Press, now Crown and Crown, will be the guest speaker. The meal will be free.
Church yard sale
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will hold a fundraising yard sale from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday featuring clothing, household items, small appliances and more.
Herb sale
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold an herb sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will offer a wide selection of nursery-grown, organic herb plants (three for $10) and demonstrations on how to grow and use herbs with Joni Torres, Community Garden coordinator. Visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.