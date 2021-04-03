BYH, there will be many chapters in your life. Don't get lost in the one you are in.
BYH, life has an expiration date. Enjoy today, forget about yesterday and stop worrying about tomorrow.
BOH. Whatever happened to the Golden Rule? Does it only apply in certain situations? Does it apply to politics? With all the division and hate in this country, it really makes me wonder. The real problem is this country won't change because there is too much ignorance.
Bless the Hearts of everyone arguing back and forth about what the Bible says about same-sex marriages. Instead, why not love everyone no matter what? Jesus does!
OMG. Thank you to the amazing bicycle mechanics in Farmville who gave my only way to get to work and church some much-needed TLC at Bennet park. Y'all did amazing work at a price I could afford. Free! People like you make be so proud to live in Farmville. Y'all are heroes for helping others with your bike tools and skills!
BYH to the developers, mayor, City Council and planning and zoning regarding all the student housing complexes. Would love a count of all that exist currently, including occupancy. The Jolly Roger at Charles and 14th is already trying to lure students with reduced rent. Would love DR to do an article on this information as sure no one of the above mentioned will respond.
NO BYH pitiful Biden administration on border control. I guess we all will have to pay for thousands of illegal children to eat, shelter, health, education, etc. I can't afford it. I guess I'll go to Canada.
Bless my confused heart. I think I will migrate to Mexico so I can illegally cross the border and be furnished food, housing and anything else I need without having to work or pay taxes.
Bless our hearts. Dr. Fauci reserves the right to change his mind to confuse the public daily.
We have retreated from when the press and administration was honest, fair and unbiased.
Trump rhetoric leads to Asian hate.
BYH, the first person to look inside an oyster and say "mmmm, that snot looks delicious" was probably the same one who first looked at a cow and said, "See those things hanging from that animal over there? I'm going to squeeze them and drink whatever comes out of them."
Well bless my heart, I doubt Christ would be a modern Republican version of a Christian.
BYH to Greenville for finally making the sidewalks along Dickinson Avenue accessible with ramps at the corners. Ten done and a few thousand more to go until you meet the requirements of the ADA civil rights law from 31 years ago!
What president in his right mind would open up the borders when we have a pandemic going on and our own homeless people that don't even homes or jobs and he's putting illegal immigrants up in motels! I guess we the people are paying for that also.
BYH. In the 12 years that Franklin D. Roosevelt was President he gave 998 press conferences. An average of 83 per year with no prompting. He was one of our greatest presidents. Now we have Biden who has given one in 63 days. Granted Biden is no FDR. Prompting with the questions and answers provided before the press conference!
Bless my heart. I dreamed I was a musician on the Titanic. And as the water rose, a $20 bill washed up at my feet! It was just the tip of the iceberg!
BYH, you're never too old to learn something stupid.
BMH, I used to be indecisive, but now I'm not so sure.
BYH, if I agreed with you, we'd both be wrong.
BYH, if you're on SSDI! No telling when we'll get that third ESI payment! Many of us are in the lowest income brackets, yet there's no rush to get us any money to compensate for all the delayed services, unavailable and higher-priced commodities, and forced isolation from family and friends!
A recent Gallup Poll indicates that for the first time in the U.S. that church membership is less than 50 percent. Of course, this should be expected as many churches no longer believe that anything is a sin. And with less and less church membership that means that those "left behind" must foot more and more of the cost of the church. It's either the church or that expensive gluten-free diet for me.
BYH to the contributor who brags about reading the Scriptures daily for over 30 years and had not read one thing about the condemnation of sexual orientation. Did you miss Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 to mention just two.
Bless my heart. Please someone explain to me how a poor person can give me a job. Ain't gonna happen. C'mon man!
Bless our hearts. We can try out the new election law from Georgia by using it in California. Let's send every voter in the state a ballot to recall the governor and let the ballots be harvested. That can save a lot of time with signature verification.
BYH, ECU. Why not poll the 190,000 plus alumni for a vote on whether to remove names from buildings.
I keep getting these past due notices about my student loan debt. Hasn't President Biden been installed yet? What is going on? If I have to pay off my student loan I am going to have to send that Bass Boat back to the dealer. Should I cancel my swimming pool? Something strange is going on here! Let's light this candle and get this debt off the books. How about gambling debts too?
President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace to the Middle East. And now Joe is bombing Syria? I prefer the peace route myself. No more wars, Joe!
BYH, assault weapons are not hunting weapons unless your prey is human. No self-respecting hunter would use an assault rifle to hunt quail, deer or even a bear. Assault weapons were designed for the military to kill, not maim or injure, enemy combatants. Imposing restrictions on assault weapons is no more a limit on the Second Amendment than a ban on a citizen's right to own surface to air missiles, land mines or hand grenades.
BYH, anger is a punishment we give ourselves for someone else's mistake.
BYH, that ship blocking the Suez Canal was been blocking so many important things that they renamed it the SS Mitch McConnell.
BYH, "I was thirsty and o gave me something to drink" (Matthew 25:35). Offer not valid in Georgia.
BYH. Reading and reading comprehension are two very different things. Make sure you understand scripture before trying to use it to justify your own preferences lest you become a false teacher. John 3:17: For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. Jesus upheld laws established by God and also spoke against sexual immorality.
