Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Taylor Keith, an Ayden parent who challenged the Board of Education on reading material.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pastor Rodney Coles and Jim Hooker who will review the Food Initiative programs at Tuesday's meeting. The club has supported the programs for our youth for a number of years through different groups. Come and learn more about the community programs. The group meets 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcomed. Call 252-367-8310.
PCC Orchestra
The PCC Symphony Orchestra will perform at Faith Assembly Church, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Donations will be accepted to help the college music program. Music presented includes the Ukrainian National Anthem, Hungarian Rhapsody’s 5 & 6 by Johannes Brahms, Waltz by Finnish composer Ilari Hylkilia, and selections from West Side Story.
Car wash
Awaken Coffee will have a benefit car wash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7 at Greenville Auto World, 3840 Charles Blvd. Hot coffee, mugs, T-shirts, bagged coffee, and raffle tickets for a chance to win up to $10,000 will be available for sale. Awaken Coffee's mission is to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, go to AwakenCoffeeNC.com.
Men's ministry
The men's ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on May 7. The program is open to the public. Call 252-640-5630.
Community art event
HeARToscope, a nonprofit that provides free art services to underserved communities, will hold its Second Annual HeART of the City community art event from noon to 4 p.m. across from the Gold Post Cafe, 901 W. Fifth St. The event will include a mural dedication, food and community vendors, music, family-oriented art activities and other kid-friendly activities.
Newcomers club
The May meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on May 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The speaker will be from Operation Sunshine. Email reservations on or before May 8 to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in the Greenville area for June 18-July 10 and July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.