Tuba, piano concert
ECU School of Music will persent a concert by faculty artists Jarrod Williams, tuba, with Catherine H. Garner, piano, at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The concert is free and live stream is available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., will host its 10th annual Stone Soup from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. today at the parish hall. Dine-in and take-out options are available. Proceeds benefit the church’s Community Food Pantry. Visit stonesoup-enc.org.
Easter egg hunt
Reedy Branch Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road beside Pitt Community College, is having an Easter egg hunt from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. The event is open to the public.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday for “Extra, Extra, The Musical.” A cast of about 14 people of all ages is needed. Prepare a short personal story about something that happened to you (happy, sad, unexpected etc.). Sides are provided. Prepare a few lines of a song that best suits your voice; you do not have to be a great vocalist. For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Pancake dinner
The South Central High School Key Club will hold its pancake dinner from 5-7 p.m. on April 14 at the school, 570 Forlines Road. Eat in or take out. Call 341-7457.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is holding its eighth annual A Night to Paws Gala at 6 p.m. on April 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 Greenville Blvd. The fundraiser includes dinner, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and live entertainment and complimentary beer and wine. Sponsorships and donations for the raffle and silent auction are needed. Email amanda@hsecarolina.org. Visit bidpal.net/antp2023 for tickets.
Joint pain forum
ECU Health will host an educational and informational forum focusing on surgical and non-surgical emerging technologies to relieve arthritis joint pain and treatment options to include knee and hip replacement from 6-8 p.m. on April 20 at the SurgiCenter, 102 Bethesda Drive. The event will include presentations from orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists and supervisors for pre-op and recovery and a SurgiCenter tour. Registration is required. Call or email Barbara Hudson at 847-7723 or bhudson@ecuhealth.org. Seating is limited.
Special Olympics
The Pitt County Special Olympics will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20-21 at the J.H. Rose High School track, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is seeking volunteers. Email springgames 2023@yahoo.com to register.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St, in association with the City of Greenville, ECU, PCC and others. Activities include tours of the Town Creek Culvert; electric vehicle demonstrations; native plant exhibits; children’s activities; student exhibits; an “Upcycled” fashion show; live music; food trucks; kayaking/paddle boating. April 29 is the rain date. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
QAR Lab event
The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will hold a free, educational event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. Hands-on activities and educational demonstrations will show how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, art, physics, technology, and more to recover and conserve artifacts from Blackbeard’s flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, formerly the French slave-trading vessel La Concorde.