Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Park behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Book sale
The Friends of the Brown Library in Washington, N.C., will host their spring book sale this week at Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. A preview sale for Friends members is 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday. Visit www.friendsofbrownlibrary.com.
Art opening
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening for new paintings by Ben Knight of Kinston and Fen Rascoe of Windsor from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. The artists will give remarks at 7 p.m. Nino’s will provide wine.
Global Festival
Pactolus School, 3405 Yankee Hall Road, will host its Global Festival from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature international displays, global games and performances from different cultures. Information on community resources will be provided, and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 752-6941.
NewMusic Initiative
The North Carolina NewMusic Initiative at ECU’s School of Music will host a performance of counter)induction at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Piano concert
ECU’s School of Music will host the ECU Piano Area Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Livestream available at www.youtube.comecu/schoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The performance will feature the winner of the 2021 School of Music Concerto Competition as well as Dvorák’s Symphony No. 5 in F major, Opus 76. Free. Livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its Stone Soup fundraiser on April 13. Quarts of soup, prepared and donated by area restaurants, are $15 each. Pickup will be in the Third Street parking lot from 4:30-6 p.m. Advance orders are required at stonesoup-enc.org.
Voyages
Robin Wall Kimmerer, distinguished teaching professor and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, will discuss “The Honorable Harvest” at 7 p.m. on April 14 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu.
‘Junie B. Jones’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-16 and April 21-23. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 16-17 and April 23. The musical is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance will hold its April Ballroom Dance from 7-9 p.m. on April 16 at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The cost is $10 per person. Open to the public. No partner required.