Thank you Subaru thank you for the best car commercial love the dogs and at least they know how to enforce the speed limits. Best ever.
BYH to those thousands of kids and parents who bought bikes last year during the pandemic. Now that the weather is getting warmer you’ll soon realize how few streets in Greenville have bike lanes or anything to protect you from distracted, aggressive, inattentive, and self-centered SUV and truck drivers who think they own the public road. Be safe and ride well.
Bless our hearts. You have to have an ID to buy a car, cash a check, buy alcohol and receive social services assistance. What’s wrong with having to have one to vote?
Bless my heart. I’m done with MLB, Delta and Coke. At least the governor of Georgia is not afraid to do the right thing. The governor of Florida is OK also.
BYH ECU. We, as supporters of the baseball program, would like to know who is enforcing the requirement that masks be worn when attending the games. I have noticed that fewer and fewer are being worn. Enforce the rule and protect those supporting the program.
Bless your heart to the maskless mass of kids clumped together at the high school football game yelling and screaming for the television camera. What’s up with that Pitt County Schools.
Taxation may be unpleasant, but it is by far the most potent source of resources for societies to redress social ills. Taxation funds education, housing, health initiatives, social programs and so much more. When individuals and corporations take extraordinary measures to avoid paying taxes, they are doing extraordinary harm to citizens who have the greatest need. Taxes are not “socialism,” they are the cost of living in a civil society. Bless your hearts.
BYH Greenville Police Department, you do realize that there are kids at other locations besides Fifth Street right? Every time I see your out connecting with the community it’s that community. Greenville has other communities too.
BYH to all the folks who have been around, soaking in the American experience for the past two to eight decades and have come to the conclusion that, of all the crap that’s happened in that time that they remained silent on, being asked to wear a mask during a pandemic is the hill they wanna die fighting on. Says a lot about you. Summed up in two words: white privilege.
BYH to the couple of folks complaining about having to pay taxes that go to immigrants and threatening to move to Canada and Mexico, respectively. Please, do it! I’ll help you pack! Nobody will miss your cantankerous, old, ignorant butts.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.