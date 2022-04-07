Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Bilingual Job Fair
AMEXCAN will host a bilingual job fair to create connections between bilingual individuals searching for employment and professional companies and organizations from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the AMEXCAN Education Center, 261 Belvoir Highway. Organizations participating include Vidant Health, East Coast Migrant Head Start Project, NC Works Career Center, Southeastern Healthcare, Carolina Family Health Centers, NC Stop Human Trafficking and Cory Kennedy State Farm. Bring your resume and dress in business casual attire.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Greene County Public Library, Wellness Center and Chamber of Commerce will host a community Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the recreation department ball fields by the Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive.
398th Engineers
Alumni of the 398th Engineer/Supply Company will meet 9 a.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.
School of Music
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host the following performances next week at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall unless otherwise noted. All events are free and a livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Chamber Singers, 7:30 p.m. Monday
String Chamber Music Class Recital, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Symphonic and Concert Bands, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wright Auditorium
Brass Ensemble, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Percussion ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, A.J. Fletcher Music Room B110
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on April 14. A representative from Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO) will be providing an overview of the group’s services and HIV education. The support group piece of the meeting will follow. Check Facebook at PFLAG Greenville NC or contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Help! I’m Struggling With Compassion Fatigue and Caregiver Syndrome! 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 11.
Brew Time: Let’s Learn About Coffee, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Getting to Know Your iPhone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Broadening Your Investment Knowledge, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16; $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at upcoming blood drives.