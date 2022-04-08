Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Plant sale
The Greene Central High School greenhouse is open for plant sales 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday in April. For information about plant availability or special hours for groups, contact Henry Pasour at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12nc.us
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Drive-up. Call 752-6154.
Magnolia auditions
Auditions for the murder mystery, “The Chicago Caper,” will be held at Magnolia Arts Center 6-7 p.m. on Sunday and 4-6 p.m. Monday. Teens, ages 13-19, are encouraged to try out for this audience participatory show. No preparation is necessary, although some parts are available for singers. Shows run from May 12-15. For more information, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Newcomers Club
The April meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville is on Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 at the door. Awaken Coffee will offer a presentation on their mission of employing special needs adults. Reservations should be made on or before Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Book sale
The Friends of the Brown Library in Washington, N.C., will host their spring book sale at Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Visit www.friendsofbrownlibrary.com.
Spring Eggstravangaza
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Spring Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at Greenfield Terrace Park, 120 Park Access Road. The free community event will include games, candy, an egg hunt, medical screenings, employment support and school resources. In case of rain, the event will be moved to 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 23. Call 329-4269 for more information.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Platinum Divaz is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to give back to the community. The event is free and open to everyone.
Family Earth Sciences Night
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Family Sciences Night from 6-8 p.m. April 21. Celebrate N.C. Science Fest and Earth week with a free evening of family-friendly science experiments and demonstrations with the theme of air, water, fire and earth. Call 329-4560.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 at McGinnis Theater. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.