Magnolia auditions
Auditions for the murder mystery, “The Chicago Caper” will be held at Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., 6-7 p.m. Sunday and 4-6 p.m. Monday. Teens 13-19 are encouraged to try out. No preparation is necessary. Contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club of Greenville will meet Wednesday at 11:30 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost is $20 at the door. Awaken Coffee will offer a presentation. Make reservations by Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum at the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St., is open 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
Revival services
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with evangelist John Hill. Childcare is available. Call 714-244
Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its Stone Soup fundraiser on Wednesday to support the church food pantry. Quarts of soup prepared by area restaurants are $15 each. Pickup in the Third Street parking lot from 4:30-6 p.m. Advance orders are required at stonesoup-enc.org.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. A representative from Pitt County Aids Service Organization will provide an overview of their services. The support group meeting will follow the presentation. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag or contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
‘Junie B. Jones’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-16 and April 21-23. Matinees will be 2 p.m. April 16-17 and April 23. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance will hold its April Ballroom Dance from 7-9 p.m. on April 16 at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The cost is $10 per person. It’s open to the public. No partner required.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Pactolus, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. April 16.
ECU Earth Day Expo
The Biodiversity Initiative and Department of Biology at East Carolina University will host an Earth Day Expo from 3-5 p.m. on April 19 at the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, Evans and 10th Street. ECU researchers and local organizations will present displays and activities. There will be live animals and plants, lab activities, natural history storytimes and more. Visit biology.ecu.edu/biodiversity.
Family Earth Sciences Night
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Family Sciences Night from 6-8 p.m. April 21. Celebrate N.C. Science Fest and Earth week with an evening of family-friendly science experiments and demonstrations with the theme of air, water, fire and earth. Free. Call 329-4560.